Grand Island Senior High swimming teams return strong mix for 2022-23 season

The Grand Island Senior High swimming team returns plenty of experience for the 2022-23 season.

The Islanders return a total 12 swimmers who competed at the state swimming meet last year.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said he hopes that experience results in a lot of strong performances for both squads this season.

“We should see some strong performances from a lot of swimmers on both sides,” Jensen said. “We return a lot of our point scorers. We always have high expectations but I think we have a good chance of meeting those expectations this year.”

On the boys side, the Islanders return six swimmers who competed at the state swim meet last year.

Luke Dankert is one of those swimmers returning as he finished fourth in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. He holds the school record in the 100 breaststroke with 57.46.

“He’s looking very strong right now,” Jensen said. “He just missed going to junior nationals by 1/2 a second. Hopefully he can get that shot by the summer, but I see him having a very strong season for us.”

Michael Sambula also returns as he swam in consolation finals in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle at state last year.

David Sambula, Jacob Seelow, Mathew Trejo and Owen O’Neill also swam at state in a few relays and individual events last year.

Jensen said he sees those swimmers, along with Lorenzo Ciefre, a foreign exchange student from Italy, along with freshman Porter Shavlik being strong contributors.

“Our state qualifiers did a lot of good things for us last year and I expect them to do the same thing this year,” Jensen said. “A lot of them put a lot of work in over the summer and I hope to see that pay off.”

The Grand Island girls return two state medalists, along with four other state qualifiers.

Kate Novinski and Lily Brennan both medaled in the 100 backstroke in last year’s state meet.

Novinski has the school record in both 100 backstroke (57.70) and the 100 freestyle (54.02). There was a time when both Brennan and Novinski set the school record in the 100 backstroke in the same meet.

Gracie Wilson, Ashley Nelson, Lily Wilson and Nia Fill also return. Novinski, Nelson and the Wilson sisters set the school record in the 400 freestyle relay.

“We have basically everybody who broke some school records back, so that’s good,” Jensen said. “Hopefully they can do that again. It should be a fun year for the girls once again. ”

The Islanders will open the season with its home triangular with Hastings and Kearney at the Grand Island YMCA. Action starts at 4:30 p.m.

“The kids will be ready once Thursday gets here,” Jensen said. “It’s always nice to swim at home.”