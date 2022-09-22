Grand Island Senior High to start district play

This week marks the start of district play for most teams and Class A No. 9 Grand Island Senior High (3-1) is no exception.

District play is the closest thing to playoff level football during the regular season. The teams know each other well after playing each other year after year, and it typically results in high-intensity, close endings on the gridiron.

Coach Jeff Tomiln explained it simply.

“This is the important time of the year,” Tomlin said.

The Islanders are coming off of a 27-14 victory over Lincoln High (3-1).

“Second half, we played really well,” Tomlin said. “Had a big block punt for a touchdown, and I thought offensively, we really established ourselves. Ran the ball well and controlled the clock. It was a good team win against a pretty darn good team.”

The punt block Tomlin mentioned was a Ryan Michalski 40-yard scoop and score for a touchdown.

This is the second game in a row that GISH has had to rally and Tomlin said that can be viewed from two different angles.

“I think they’re a resilient bunch,” Tomlin said. “They’re tough. They can come from, and they know they can. Obviously, we don't want to get in the habit of doing that. They don’t panic, and that’s a great trait to have.”

Offensively, GISH is led in the backfield by Jace Chrisman, who has 399 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries and Caleb Richardson, who has 347 yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries.

They haven’t quite found the chemistry in the passing game yet as quarterback Cohen Evans, who played defensive end last season, has mostly a new group of receivers to work with.

GISH has been stopping the run effectively, led by Colton Marsh and Justyce Hosteltler who have combined for 56 tackles. However, Tomlin said he’s looking for their past defense to keep getting better.

The Islanders take on Fremont (1-4) this week, who’s coming off of a 9-7 loss to Norfolk.

“They run the ball extremely well,” Tomlin said. “Very, very tough running the football. They’ve run the football effectively on everybody they’ve played. They have very good throwing capability as well. They have a dual threat quarterback who can run it and throw it.

“I’m impressed with their defensive line and their linebacking core. A couple of turnovers here and there have plagued them a little bit. They could easily be 3-2 or 4-1. We have a very good team coming in, and now it’s 0-0 because we’re starting the district season.”

In 2020, GISH lost 22-21 to Fremont in overtime. Last season, the Islanders won 17-15 after kicking a go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the game.

“This game, you can throw out the records because it’s going to be a tight game,” Tomlin said.

GISH will look to impress some of the top athletes in their school history as it’s the Hall of Fame game. The inductees will be honored during halftime with a ceremony.

“It means a lot to our kids and our coaches,” Tomlin said. “Our tradition is important to us, and we welcome those legends back. We’re honored to have them in our presence and in our locker room. We want to play well for them. It’s a big deal and our kids and coaches look forward to this game.”

Tomlin said the Islanders are about as healthy as you can expect at this point in the season and to win, they must do three things: stop or limit the run, create turnovers and don’t give the ball away on offense.

“We’ve got to do a good job of stopping the run to try and make them one dimensional,” Tomlin said. “That’s a tall order, but that’s our goal. And as always, we have to get some takeaways. We need to get turnovers to give our offense a short field and generate momentum. We want to be ballhawks, and we had a big interception last week that really spurred us on and then the big punt block for a touchdown.

“Those types of things win games.”

Northwest (1-3) at Scottsbluff (3-1)

District play starts on Friday for Class B No. 9 Northwest, and it starts strong as the Vikings travel to the western edge of the state to take on No. 4 Scottsbluff.

Northwest is coming off of their first win of the season. Trailing 20-3 at halftime, the Vikings mounted a comeback and won 24-20 thanks to some late efforts from quarterback Austin Payne and defensive end Victor Isele.

Scottsbluff’s lone loss of the season was to North Platte, who won 21-14. Their top win of the season so far was a 266 victory over No. 7 Lincoln Pius X in the first game of the year. The Bearcats are led on the ground by Sebastien Boyle, who has 76 carries for 528 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Last season, Scottsbluff came out on top over Northwest in a 43-36 victory.

Grand Island Central Catholic (0-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia (4-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic travels to Hastings on Friday night to take on Class C-2 No. 5 St. Cecilia for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Hampered by injuries, the Crusaders have had a difficult time producing points this season, as they’ve been shut out in three of their four games. The strongest area of their team so far has been their rush defense, led by Ben Alberts who has 30 tackles.

GICC is coming off of a 38-0 loss to David City Aquinas.

St. Cecilia’s offense has been rolling this season, averaging 40 points per game. They’re led by quarterback Carson Kudlacek, who has thrown for 873 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. On the ground, running back Chase Evans has run for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bluehawks won 44-34 over No. 7 Wahoo Bishop Neumann last Friday.

Stuart (0-3) at Heartland Lutheran (0-3)

The Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets host the Stuart Broncos Friday night in Grand Island.

Heartland Lutheran lost 61-6 last week to six-man No. 7 Lincoln Parkview Christian. The Red Hornets offense is averaging just over 15 ppg.

Stuart is coming off of a 42-29 loss to Brady, who beat Heartland Lutheran 86-26 earlier this season. The Broncos are known for their passing attack this season, with freshman quarterback Kayde Ramm leading the way with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns.