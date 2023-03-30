Grand Island Senior High established first-half momentum and then held on for a 3-1 victory over Hastings Thursday at Memorial Stadium, giving the Islanders their first victory of the season.

“Honestly, it’s a really good feeling and our girls are going to enjoy this one,” Grand Island coach Bryan Ramallo said. “It’s a process that we’re working on to get 1% better each day and it truly showed tonight.”

Playing with a 20-25 mph wind at their backs, the Islanders struck first when Lened Reyes scored on an assist from Audi Cabello in the 25th minute. Grand Island made it 2-0 six minutes later when Addy Waind tallied an unassisted goal.

“It was huge,” Ramallo said of taking the early advantage. “Then, one of the things we talked about was not getting comfortable even though we had a 2-0 lead — it’s probably the worst lead you can have in soccer.

“We just tried to keep the girls motivated and they responded in the second half. They wanted to keep scoring.”

Hastings coach Missy Trausch said her team’s two-goal first-half deficit was daunting.

“Grand Island had the wind in the first half and I think that was definitely a factor, but it’s just kind of the reality of the situation, so we can’t blame it too much,” Trausch said. “This was our first really windy game, so I think that was a good thing to learn from. It’s good that we’ve seen it and now we can learn to adjust.”

Grand Island didn’t let up in the second half. Anyia Roberts scored a header off a corner kick by Waind, giving the Islanders a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute.

“The girls were versatile and showed the ability to play different positions,” Ramallo said. “We had to move a couple of things around based off what Hastings was showing us. We attacked the width of the game a little more and I think the girls did a great job of understanding where the openings were.

“As a team, the girls all pulled together and knew what their concepts were and that led to opportunities to score.”

Hastings cut its deficit to 3-1 in the 65th minute when Nayely Guzman Torres used the wind to help bend a corner kick directly into the goal.

The Tigers (0-4) had an opportunity to make things interesting in the final three minutes. However, a penalty kick that would’ve cut Hastings’ deficit to a single goal sailed wide and Grand Island (1-3) was able to hold on for its first victory of the season.

Goalie Jolie Jensen finished with five saves as Grand Island turned in its best defensive performance of the season.

The Islanders will try to maintain their momentum Tuesday at Columbus.

“I told the girls to enjoy the win and then we’d get back to work and prepare to compete,” Ramallo said. “We want to not only get a win, but to continue growing from it and get our culture established. We want to keep feeling this feeling.”