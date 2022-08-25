Grand Island Senior High with ‘lofty goal’ for upcoming season

For the past nine seasons and 16 out of the last 17, Grand Island Senior High has reached the playoffs under head coach Jeff Tomlin, who enters his 20th season.

Tomlin, who has led the Islanders to sustained success in his tenure, helped them reach the Class A quarterfinals the previous two seasons.

But with their last championship appearance in 2018, this year’s seniors class has never reached that level of success. Their team goal for 2022 is to host in the first round and quarterfinals, which they believe will give them a better chance of getting closer to the top again.

“Every year, before the year, we make goals,” senior running back and linebacker Jace Chrisman said. “It’s a lofty goal, but I’m excited to chase it. Hopefully, we get those two home playoff games, keep winning and make it all the way to the finals. If we focus on the process and are warriors like Coach T says, I think we definitely have a chance to make it there.”

Class A No. 10 GISH finished 7-4 last season and lost 54-20 to Bellevue West in the quarterfinals. Tomlin said he was pretty pleased with the year.

“I thought last year’s team maxed out its ability,” Tomlin said. “We won some really close games, and I think that was a testimony to their character, their work ethic and the grit of that team.”

Chrisman (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) said effort and attention to detail have been focused on during this year’s offseason and that the depth the team has sets them up for a “really good year.”

He carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards last season with one touchdown, numbers that should increase this year.

“I’m excited to take a big step this year,” Chrisman said. “I’m feeling a little bit of pressure, but I’m going to have fun and see how it goes. Our offense is looking really good, and we can do a lot of different things. I think we’ll be able to pick apart defenses this year.”

Tomlin said the running back room will be a little by committee since Chrisman also leads in the linebacker room but that he “certainly leads the stable of running backs.”

“Caleb Richardson (5-foot-10, 165) can play significant snaps and Justyce Hostetler (5-foot-11, 190) also starts on D but can play snaps. Alex Dzingle (5-foot-10, 170) can play snaps. They’re all ready to go if we need them, and I think as we play through the season, the lineup will get more solidified.”

The Islanders’ leading rusher last season was their starting quarterback, Kytan Fyfe. With senior Cohen Evans (6-foot-3, 220) taking over at the position, Tomlin said he has the same dual-threat ability.

“He really does, and I don’t know if that was anticipated,” Tomlin said. “Cohen’s a good athlete, and I think he’s picked up a step from last year. He can make plays with his feet and arm, and I think he’s got a really good command of our offense. It can always get better, and it’s going to improve as the year goes on but as far as his reads and where his eyes are supposed to be and what his response is based on his reads, he’s starting to get a real command of it.”

Evans will be throwing to essentially a brand new receiving group as eight out of the top nine leaders in receiving yards from last season graduated.

Tomlin said a couple of guys at the position have impressed in camp.

“I would say a guy like Kevin Ramos (6-foot-2, 175) who we expected to do a good job at receiver has even exceeded expectations going in,” Tomlin said. “Brendon Lang (6-foot-1, 175), the same thing because our receiving core is kind of depleted from last year. Those two guys have stepped up significantly to make a very good receiving core with Cole Thorne (6-f0ot-2, 180) returning.”

Riley Plummer (6-foot-1, 160) and Colton Marsh (6-foot-155) are also expected to contribute at the position.

Over the offseason, there hasn’t been anything specific Tomlin has aimed to improve, and he expects there won’t be until after the first game.

“It starts out with strength and conditioning in the offseason and addressing any deficiencies we have: speed, size or power wise,” Tomlin said. “As we get into camp season, you start seeing depth as an issue. That’s been the main thing in the preseason is developing some depth. Obviously, we’ll have some newcomers on both sides on the ball but particularly on defense, we’ll have some newcomers.

“You kind of need a game under your belt to see, ‘we might not have anticipated this, but this is where we need to work’.”

GISH takes on North Platte (0-1) on the road Friday. The Bulldogs lost 35-21 to Papillion-LaVista South last week.

“They’re tough at home, and they have tough kids, and they return a lot of starters that played significant minutes on last year’s quarter final team,” Tomlin said. “They’re going to give us all we can bargain for and then some. They’re going to be hard nosed and tough and run that flex-bone right at us. We’re going to have to be playing our best and most physical football we can play.”

Nose tackle Bo Douglass (6-foot-1, 270) says they’ve been working hard on learning the Bulldogs’ scheme.

“I think we’re getting better at it already but sometimes a play throws us off,” Douglass said. “We’ve fixed most of them, so I think when we get to a game, it won’t be an issue.”

Tomlin said that Class A is strong once again and that there’s not really any weak teams.

“I feel like our schedule is tough, but that’s the way we like it,” Tomlin said. “That way, you find out where you’re at, and it seasons you for the postseason if you’re fortunate enough to get there.”

Their schedule includes a week 2 home game against No. 1 Omaha Westside and a week 7 home game against No. 5 Elkhorn South, as well as a week 6 road game at No. 9 Kearney and a week 8 road game at No. 6 Omaha North.

To get back to the championship game with a chance to win it all, Tomlin said it takes “a lot of hard work and preparation all year around.” From the coaching staff and parents to team managers and everything else, everybody has to be on the same page.

Despite all of that, it mostly comes down to one area.

“Ultimately, it will come down to players because players actually make the plays,” Tomlin said.