Grand Island Senior High's Caceres dominates boys race of Vince Zavala Invite

Ruben Caceres wasn’t sure what to expect during the Vince Zavala Invite Friday at Ryder Park.

Especially with it being the first race of the cross country season for the Grand Island Senior High sophomore.

Caceres came out and took care of business in the first meet in taking the boys race at 17:39.94, almost 21 seconds ahead of Northwest’s Caden Keller.

“I just wanted to come out and have some fun and I did,” he said. “I didn’t expect to dominate the race like I did but I did put in a lot of work over the summer. I did my best.”

The only challenge he had during the race was coming down the first hill when Aurora’s Lucas Gautier passed him when they reached the bottom.

But Caceres regained the lead a short time later and slowly distanced himself from the pack. He was never challenged after that.

“Everyone started quicker than I expected so I didn’t know where to position myself,” he said. “Once I passed the baseball field, that’s when I really got into my rhythm and felt really good. I probably could have gone a little farther.”

GISH coach Megan Roach said she wasn’t really that surprised to see Caceres have the race that he did.

“We were kind of expecting him to have that kind of race,” she said. “He’s had a really nice offseason. He’s been working really hard during the early part of the season. It was great to see him have that kind of race.”

Caceres said the early success is going to give him a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season,” he said. “My goal is to get in the top five of every race that I compete in this year, qualify to state and hopefully place there. This is a great start.”

In the girls race, Aurora freshmen Ella Eggleston and Alexis Erickson went 1-2 to take the race.

Eggleston finished at 22:11.83, while Erickson was at 22:21.30.

Eggleston, who ran in her first-ever cross country race, started slow as she was fifth around the mile marker, while Erickson led for a majority of the race. Eggleston caught up with Erickson around the second-mile marker and passed her with a few meters left to go.

“Having her running with me helped me get through the race because it was exhausting,” Eggleston said. “I didn’t get off to the best start so I was telling myself to try and catch up with her. We just kept pushing each other throughout the race.”

Aurora coach Tony Sigler said he wasn’t surprised to see the two Huskies battle with each other.

“They are best of friends and are competitive with each other, and doing it for each other,” Sigler said. “They battle like that every day in practice. One week Ella would outrun Alexis and the other way the next week.

“As for Ella winning the race, she may have gotten off to a slow start but just ran phenomenal in the second part of that race.”

Eggleston said running cross country isn’t too bad, especially coming away with a win in her first race.

“It was tiring to be honest but winning it made it fun, and having a teammate to run with during the race made it exciting,” Eggleston said.