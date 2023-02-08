LINCOLN – A hot start in the Class A state bowling final was all the confidence Kaden Kuusela needed.

The Grand Island Senior High senior started with seven straight strikes.

He rolled from there as he claimed the Class A individual final over Bellevue West’s Nathaniel Centineo 484-427 Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

“I don’t know what to say,” Kuusela said of being a state champion. “This is just amazing.”

In the final, Kuusela had either strikes or spares and had no less than an eight in both of his games in the finals.

“He really bowled amazing in that final,” GISH coach Paul Lee said. “He threw the shots he needed to throw. His opponent gave him some opportunities with splits. He was on fire. He got the job done. He sure was fun to watch today.”

But Kuusela, who had nine strikes in the first game, needed to have that start in the final. Early on Centineo was right there as he also had nine strikes in the first game as well in only trailing 268-257.

“Nate kept it close so I knew I had to keep making shots,” Kuusela said.

Kuusela finished with seven more strikes in the second game en route to the title.

Kuusela said he would have liked to have bowled a 300 in that opening game, but he was also glad he didn’t.

“That would have been something but at the same time, I’m glad I didn’t because my nerves would have been through the roof.”

Kuusela made the final by defeating Papillion-LaVista’s Parker Wolfe 409-380 and Norfolk’s Kyle Liewer 458-360 during the tournament.

Kuusela said he was in a battle early on with Liewer as he opened three strikes to gain an early advantage. But Kuusela responded with five straight strikes to gain the upper hand. Then finished with two more to take a 234-197 lead going into the second game.

“I’ve bowled against Kyle a lot and he doesn’t miss much. I made a ball change during the match and I think that made the difference,” he said. “But I knew I had something cooking and that helped with confidence going into the final.”

Lee said Kuusela is very deserving of a state championship.

“His hard work and dedication makes him the bowler that he is,” Lee said. “Nobody is going to outwork him. He knows what he is doing and understands the game.

Kuusela was the top bowler out of the qualifying rounds after bowling a 943. Brayden Lee made it out of the qualifying round after bowling an 862. But Lee was defeated by Fremont’s Michael Saxton III 494-403 in the quarterfinals.

“Brayton had a good qualifying round but just ran into a buzzsaw,” coach Lee said.

Austin Sinsel also qualified for the individual tournament, but bowled a 790 to finish 11th in the qualifying rounds.

Kuusela, who will bowl and play baseball at Hastings College next year, finished his career as the top bowler in Class A, as well as helping the Islanders capture their second-straight Class A state title on Monday. He said there's no better way to end his career.

“There really isn't and I’ve had so much support from everyone, including my teammates, my coaches, my family and many others,” he said. “They all have been behind me and believed in me.”

Check back for updates on the girls tournament.