With two more years of playing high school volleyball with Grand Island Senior High, Tia Traudt has made a decision on where she wants to play the sport in college.

The Islander junior made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that she has committed to play volleyball at UNLV.

Traudt said she is excited and relieved to play in Las Vegas.

“It has definitely been a time-consuming and stressful process, so it feels good to be committed,” Traudt said. “I’m glad I made the decision as soon as I did.”

Traudt was contacted by many schools, including Nebraska-Omaha, Santa Clara, Samford, Winthrop and Lehigh. But she felt the Rebels were the right choice for her.

“I had a great experience at the prospect camp there a couple of weeks ago,” Traudt said. “The coaches and players were all great and very welcoming. Their coaching style also fits my personality well.

“But it was difficult to narrow down my list and ultimately decide where I wanted to spend my college years. Having to tell the schools no was one of the hardest parts since they invested time recruiting me.”

Last season, UNLV finished 26-5 and captured the Mountain West Conference regular-season title. The Rebels finished runner-up in the conference tournament. They qualified for the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid but fell to Washington State in three sets in the opening round.

Traudt said she always wanted to play college volleyball, but it didn’t matter where she ended up playing.

“I just wanted to play at the highest level I could, whatever that was going to end up being,” Traudt said.

Before playing for the Rebels, Traudt has two more years with the Islanders.

During her sophomore season, she led Grand Island with an area-best 437 kills, which was fifth in Class A, with a .329 hitting efficiency in leading the Islanders to a 21-12 record with a district final finish. She also finished with 321 digs.

Traudt said she feels there are some areas in her game she can improve on.

“I would say blocking is definitely something I can improve on, as well as being a more vocal leader,” Traudt said.

Traudt said she can’t wait for the 2023 season to get going and the main goal for the Islanders is to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

“I’m looking forward to this season with the group that we have,” Traudt said. “I think we will have a great chance to be successful if we play to our potential and reach our goals, which is the state tournament.”