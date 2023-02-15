Heartland Lutheran falls to Lawrence-Nelson

SHELTON – The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball season came to an end.

And Katelyn Mazour was a reason why.

Mazour led Lawrence-Nelson with 21 points to help them defeat the Red Hornets 50-30 in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 Tournament Tuesday in Shelton.

“Mazour was just knocking everything down,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “She had a good game for them.”

Kelsey Essex led Heartland Lutheran with 12 points, while Ema Koch chipped in seven.

Bills said even though the season ended, he was still pleased with what he saw from the Red Hornets.

“We got better as the year went along,” Bills said. “They came to play every game and didn’t quit. I was proud of what the girls did this season.”

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Heartland Lutheran 30

Heartland Lutheran; 6; 7; 10; 7–30

Lawrence-Nelson; 11; 17; 16; 6–50

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN–Koch 7, Lemburg 2, Saddler 3, Rhoads 4, Keiper 2, Essex 12.

LAWRENCE-NELSON–McLoskey 1, S. Biltoft 12, J. Sole 4, E. Traudt 2, H. Skinner 8, J. Hajny 2, Mazour 21.