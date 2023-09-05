Despite notching a sweep, nothing came easily for Grand Island Senior High Tuesday night in a 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 home-court victory over Hastings.

Time after time, the undersized Tigers were able to extend rallies by making multiple digs of hard-hit Islander attacks. But in the end, Grand Island was able to stave off two set points in the third to prevail.

“We really had to work for it,” Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said. “Hastings played really good defense and played serve-receive really well, so I felt like that really challenged us to finish points.

“That was kind of the theme tonight: Everything was hard and hats off to Hastings because I thought they played a really good game, defensively.”

Tigers’ coach Allison Soucie agreed.

“Our defense was phenomenal,” Soucie said. “Grand Island’s outside hitters are very good, but at times, we were able to frustrate them a little.”

After dropping the first two sets, Hastings used a 6-0 run that included two ace serves by Mary Howie to take a 10-6 lead in the third. Trailing 23-21, the Tigers surged back in front 24-23 on two kills by Carlie Beckby sandwiched around an Addyson Hermes kill.

Grand Island fended off the first set point on a serving error by the Tigers. After another Beckby kill gave Hastings a 25-24 advantage, the Islanders reeled off the next three points, capped by a Mya Chrisman kill, to close out the match.

Ehrke said he liked the way the Islanders fought back in set three.

“When Hastings got to set point in the third set, I was just kind of looking to see how our team would respond,” Ehrke said. “The way we responded goes to show our growth. In past years, we might have blown at least one of those sets and found ourselves in a fourth set.

“I think our maturity level is improving a little bit. Even though we still had our moments, we definitely figured it out when it mattered.”

Grand Island (3-2) was led by outside hitters Haedyn Hoos (16 kills) and Tia Traudt (15 kills), but also got solid production from its middles in Chrisman (seven kills) and Keira Jones (five kills and two blocks). Jaysa Wentzlaff recorded a match-high 39 assists for the Islanders, who had a 47-33 advantage in kills.

“We were able to use our middles, our outsides, our right sides and the back row — we were able to utilize as many different swings on the court as we could,” Ehrke said. “I felt like that really opened the door for a lot of girls to get some really good attacks tonight.

“We’re really trying to stress being versatile at every single position on the floor and making sure that our girls have confidence and feeling like they’re contributing in every single game.”

Ehrke said one area he’d like to see improvement from the Islanders is sustaining their defensive intensity.

“At times, it seems like we let balls hit the floor and other teams’ effort level is better than ours, defensively,” Ehrke said. “We want to make it a priority to play defense the way we’re capable of. That means getting on the floor sometimes and just not being so lackadaisical out there.”

While satisfied with her team’s effort, Soucie said she’s looking for ways the Tigers can get off to better starts.

“If we could just start at a faster pace, that would help our momentum,” Soucie said. “We’ve typically been a little slow at the start of matches. It seems like we have to kind of get the lay of the land and settle in a little bit before we start playing our best.”

Beckby had 13 kills and Engel finished with nine kills to lead Hastings (4-5). Howie had 26 assists and three aces as Soucie said the Tigers’ hitting attack showed signs of improvement.

“In our first nine games, we have been kind of hit or miss,” Soucie said. “I felt that tonight, our offense really got into the swing and if we can keep progressing, that will help us. Our serving was tough and our defense was good.

“If we can put a full game together and start a little faster going forward, I see good things in our future.”

Grand Island 3, Hastings 0

Hastings (4-5) 16 22 25

Grand island (3-2) 25 25 27

HASTINGS (kills-aces-blocks)—Lexi Benson 1-1-0, Anh Dang 0-0-0 Zoie Turman 2-0-0, Addyson Hermes 4-0-2, Mary Howie 2-3-1, Carlie Beckby 13-0-1, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Isleen Robinson 0-0-0, Paige Engel 9-0-0, Kori Curtis 2-2-0, Trinity Piersee 0-0-0. Totals 33-6-4.

GRAND ISLAND (kills-aces-blocks)—Tia Traudt 15-2-1, Addy Waind 3-0-0, Jaysa Wentzlaff 1-2-0, Bree Brandt 0-0-0, Keira Jones 5-0-2, Haedyn Hoos 16-0-1, Mya Chrisman 7-0-1, Aralynn Scheel 0-0-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-0-0. Totals 47-4-5.

Set assists—Hastings 28 (Howie 26, Beckby 1, Curtis 1), Grand Island 45 (Wentzlaff 39, Traudt 2, Waind 1, Hansen 3).