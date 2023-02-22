Grand Island Senior High swim coach Brian Jensen always wanted to have four athletes swim in one event at the state swim meet.

The Islander girls accomplished that last year when there were four GISH swimmers that took part in the 100 backstroke.

This season, both the boys and girls will have four individuals swimming in one event when the state swim meet gets under way at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The boys will Luke Dankert, Lorenzo, Mathew Trejo and Jacob Seelow competing in the boys 100 breaststroke, while Kate Novinski, Lilly Brennan, Nia Fill and Delayna Hermesch will be in the girls 100 backstroke.

“That’s very exciting to see that, especially for a school that’s outside of Lincoln and Omaha,” Jensen said. “It’s quite an accomplishment.”

For the state meet as a whole, the boys will have seven individuals competing, while the girls will take six competitors. Most will swim in multiple events and all three relays on both squads will compete.

On the boys side, Dankert (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Ciafre (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Michael Samubla-Monzalvo (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), David Sambula-Monzalvo (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Seelow (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Owen O’Neill (50 freestyle) and Trejo (100 breaststroke) will compete in the individual events for the Islanders.

On the girls side, Novinski (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Brennan (100 backstroke), Ashley Nelson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Lily Wilson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Gracie Wilson (200 IM, 100 freestyle), Fill (100 backstroke) and Hermesch (100 backstroke) will be the competitors.

Grand Island has a chance for a few individuals to make finals in some events. A few are seeded in the top eight of their events.

Dankert is one of the favorites in the boys 200 IM, as he has the second fastest time this year at 1:54.26. Omaha Creighton Prep’s Drayton Beber swam a 1:53.15 for the time overall time. He also has the fifth-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke at 58.06. He finished fourth in both events last year.

Also, Ciafre has the sixth fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (58.78), while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo is sixth in both the 200 freestyle (1:45.56) and 500 freestyle (4:52.14). The boys 400 relay is seventh (3:19.05).

On the girls side, Novinski has the fourth-fastest time in the backstroke at 58.76 and sixth fastest in the 100 butterfly at 59.55.

Also Breenan has the eighth fastest in the 100 backstroke (59.71), while Gracie Wilson is eighth in the 100 freestyle (54.11). The girls 400 relay is fifth (3:40.90), while the 200 medley is seventh (1:52.10).

Both Novinski and Breenan were third and eighth, respectively in the 100 backstroke last year.

Jensen said all those swimmers have a chance to place very high in those events as well as bringing home some medals.

“Luke has a great chance to win the 200 IM as he has the second-fastest time, and not by a lot,” Jensen said. “If he swims to his potential, he has a chance to swim under his best time.

“We have a lot of individuals who are seeded pretty well. Hopefully, they can bring home some medals.”

Jensen said the Islanders need to relax and enjoy being part of the state meet and let the results take care of themselves.

“I want them to swim well. The goal is for them to swim their best times down there. We’ll just see where everything else falls into place. This is always fun, but it’s also always nervous when you get to this point of the season. The kids just need to go out and have fun competing.”

State swimming events.

Boys

200 medley relay: 1:40.16

200 freestyle: Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 1:45.56; David Sambula-Monzavlo, 1:56.68.

200 IM: Luke Dankert 1:54.26.

50 freestyle: Owen O’Neill 23.58, Jacob Seelow 23.60

100 butterfly: Lorenzo Ciafre 53.44.

500 freestyle: Michael Sambula-Monzalvo: 4:52.14; David Sambula-Monzalvo 5:11.11

200 freestyle relay: Grand Island 1:34.25

100 breaststroke: Luke Dankert 58.00; Lorenzo Ciafre 58.78; Mathew Trejo 1:05.39; Jacob Seelow 1:04.72.

400 freestyle: Grand Island 3:19.05

Girls

200 medley: Grand Island 1:52.10

200 freestyle: Ashley Nelson 2:02.34; Lily Wilson 2:02.37.

200 IM: Gracie Wilson 2:15.33.

100 butterfly: Kate Novinski 59.55

100 freestyle: Gracie Wilson 54.11.

500 freestyle: Ashley Nelson 5:26.25; Lily Wilson 5:30.20.

200 freestyle relay: Grand Island 1:44.58.

100 backstroke: Kate Novinski 58.76; Lilly Brennan 59.71; Nia Fill 1:04.17; Delayna Hermesch 1:04.23

400 freestyle relay: Grand Island: 3:40.90.