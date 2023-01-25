Grand Island swimming enjoy strong seasons

The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams have enjoyed some early success in January.

The Islander girls are coming off winning their last two invites in taking the Kearney Invite on Jan. 7 and the Gene Cotter Invite at Lincoln High on Jan. 14. The boys finished second in both of those meets.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said he has been pleased with what the Islanders have done in meets and in the practices.

“The kids have the right mindset and are working hard everyday in practice, and the results have shown,” Jensen said. “Those kids had a lot of success last year, so they are building on that.”

The girls return two state medalists, along with four other state qualifiers.

Kate Novinski and Lily Brennan both medaled in the 100 backstroke (third and eighth, respectively) in last year’s state meet.

Ashley Nelson, Nia Fill and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson also swam at the state meet last year. Novinski, Nelson and the Wilson sisters set the school record in the 400 freestyle relay.

This season, those swimmers have not missed a beat. While already setting school records in both 100 backstroke (59.65) and 100 freestyle (54.02) last year, Novinski, a Grand Island Central Catholic junior, also set a school-record in the 100 butterfly this season at 1:00.39.

This season Novinski and Brennan have the eighth and ninth fastest times swam this year in the 100 backstroke (59.65 and 59.71, respectively)

Novinski has helped the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to a few of the top times.

She joined Nelson and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson to the fifth-fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.63). Novinski, Brennan and the Wilson sisters swam to the seventh-fastest time in the 200 medley relay (1:53.04).

During the Gene Cotter meet, the girls won five events with the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams setting meet records. Jensen said he was happy with how the girls swam at Kearney and Gene Cotter meets.

“The girls swam really well in those meets,” Jensen said. “We had a couple of good swims in each event. Teams did have more quantity, but we had more quality in those meets. We moved a couple of girls in events that scored us more points. It was really a team effort in those meets.

“They all push each other and that’s why they’ve been successful this year. They always ask questions about how they improve in their swims and their form.”

The boys have just as much experience as the girls. Luke Dankert earned two state medals in both the 200 IM (fourth) and the 100 breaststroke (fourth). He has the school record in the breaststroke at 57.46. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo also returns as he swam in consolation finals in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle at state last year. Sambula-Monzalvo, Jacob Seelow, Mathew Trejo and Owen O’Neill also swam at state in a few relays and individual events last year.

This year a number of those swimmers are near the top in their events. Dankert is seventh in the 200 IM (1:56.62), ninth in the 100 butterfly (52.37) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (58.60).

Lorenzo Ciafre, a foreign exchange student from Italy, is ninth in the 100 breaststroke (58.78).

The two have helped the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. They join Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Seelow to the seventh-fastest in the 200 medley relay (1:40.37), while teaming with Michael and David Sambula-Monzalvo to the eighth-fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.96).

Jensen said he has enjoyed seeing what the boys have done this year too.

“We have three seniors in Luke, Michael and Matthew who have been great senior leaders for us. They have led by example,” Jensen said. “Lorenzo has been a nice addition to our team. We knew he was going to be good after his first meet with us. Everyone has been competing well for us.”

To add to their successes, both teams already have a number of automatic state qualifying marks, along with secondary state qualifiers, who will be added to the event if it does not meet 32 entries.

Jensen said there are a few things the Islanders need to focus on for the rest of the season.

“They just need to maintain their focus. The hard work is there, it’s just polishing everything off and making sure they are hitting their turns right, stuff is spot on under water and making sure our second half of the races are there and not expanding too much in the first half,” Jensen said.

The Islanders will compete in the Omaha Westside Invite Saturday. Jensen said that is always a good meet to go to.

“The kids are excited to go to that meet, which will tell us where we are at because there is some great competition there,” Jensen said.