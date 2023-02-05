The Grand Island Senior High boys bowling team entered last year’s state bowling tournament a little bit unknown.

After all, the Islanders were a first-year program but still managed to come away with the state bowling title.

This year will be a lot different as Grand Island is entering this year’s tournament as the defending state champion.

The Islanders’ title defense begins against Omaha Westside in their opening match at 8 a.m. Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The tournament is a double-elimination tournament.

GISH coach Paul Lee said there’s been a little bit of pressure with having the target on the Islanders’ back.

“There has been a little bit, but we’re going to deal with it the best we can,” Lee said. “We know everyone wants to beat us. It’s exciting at the same time, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Grand Island has experience entering the state tournament. The Islanders return five of the six bowlers from last year’s state championship team in Brayden Lee, Paul’s son, as well as Kaden Kuusela, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings and Austin Sinsel. Lee said that’s been valuable.

“I think they’ll know how to handle the excitement of bowling at the state meet,” coach Lee said. “They’ll be ready for it, and I have some great leaders from top to bottom. Those kids have been there before. They are all quality kids and great bowlers.”

But for the Islanders to be successful Monday, coach Lee said strikes and spares will be key. But he’s excited to see what they can do.

“That always is when it comes to bowling,”coach Lee said. “If we don’t get the strikes, we’ve got to get those spares. You can’t really build a score quickly if you don’t get those spares. If you don’t get either one, then try to get a high number because count is important.

“We’re excited and ready to go. I can’t wait for it to get started and see what the kids can do.”

The boys will have three competitors competing in the individual tournament on Wednesday.

Sinsel, Lee and Kuusela will be the bowlers competing. The qualifying rounds begin at 8 a.m. The top eight competitors from the qualifying rounds will bowl an eight-man tournament, beginning at 10 a.m.

Coach Lee said he’s excited to see what they can do as well.

“I think they have a great shot at doing very well,” he said. “They bowl a lot of tournaments and know how to handle the pressure.

The girls will also head to the state tournament after claiming the A-6 district title at Westside Lanes.

The Islanders will face Norfolk in their opening-round match Monday at 2 p.m. Monday.

GISH coach Brad Earnest said the Islanders have come a long way than where they were a year ago. Grand Island didn’t finish any higher than fifth in any tournament last year. This season, the Islanders have held up a trophy in every tournament, including a runner-up finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference and a district championship trophy last Wednesday.

“We really have an 180 degree turn from last year to this year,” Earnest said. “I’m excited for them for the opportunity they have.”

Earnest said the runner-up at the HAC was a confidence builder for the Islanders.

“It was big because anytime you can get out there and compete against that level of competition, it’s only going to make us better,” Earnest said. “They know they can bowl with anyone in the state.”

Wendy Kolar, Breanna Miller, Bailey Vodenhal, Kaleigh Kuusela and Hannah Stormer will represent the Islanders at the state tournament.

Earnest said the Islanders just need to stay relaxed and enjoy being at the state tournament.

“I’m really excited to see what they can do because they really have nothing to lose,” Earnest said.

Just like the boys, the girls will have three bowlers competing in the individual tournament on Wednesday.

Kolar, Miller and Vodenhal will compete on Wednesday. The qualifying rounds begin at 1 p.m. and the tournament will start at 3 p.m.

As for getting both teams to the state meet, Lee said it’s exciting for the athletes.

“That’s fun, and I’m excited for them,” Lee said. “The boys were pumped for them and the girls were the same for the boys.”

Northwest gets second chance

The Northwest boys bowling team put itself in the same position it was last year.

The Vikings earned a berth to the state tournament as the wildcard.

Northwest earned the No. 5 seed in the Class B state tournament against Lexington at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vikings were sitting in fifth in the NSAA point standings before the districts began. They finished runner-up in the B-5 district tournament in Hastings this past Tuesday, so Northwest had to wait and see from other districts if they would get another chance.

“We were watching to see the wildcard points and we figured the situation was,” NW coach Nikki Bradley said. “We needed Lexington and Seward to win their divisions and they did. We were thrilled.”

Northwest hopes that result repeats itself at the state tournament as it finished as the state runner-up to Grand Island.

“We like to get back down there and take the title unlike last year,” Bradley said. “I think the kids have been getting better throughout the course of the year. Hopefully, we can take advantage of our opportunity.”

Jimmie Bradley, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle, Owen Pieper and Justice Lahm will be the Viking competitors.

The boys have no individual qualifiers but do have two girl qualifiers in Jamie Riley and Faith Lahm.

State bowling tournament

At Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 6

Class A

Boys

First round

Match 1 – Grand Island (20-4) vs. Omaha Westside (8-11), 8 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Lincoln Southwest (21-3) vs. Bellevue West (16-8), 8 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Papillion-LaVista (21-5) vs. Fremont (10-10), 8 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Papillion-LaVista South (22-4) vs. Lincoln Pius X (13-12), 8 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 10 a.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, noon (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Lanes 27-28)

Girls

First round

Match 1 – Fremont (25-0) vs, Omaha Westside (12-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Grand Island (21-4) vs. Norfolk (16-7), 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Millard West (17-4) vs. Papillion-LaVista (19-6), 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Bellevue West (21-5) vs. Lincoln North Star (13-5), 2 p.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 2 p.m.. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5 p.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 6 p.m. (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, to follow boys (Lanes 27-28)

Class B

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys

First round

Match 1 – York (23-4) vs. Humphrey-LHF (11-11) 8 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Lexington (18-6) vs. Northwest (16-7), 8 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Seward (18-7) vs. Elkhorn North (16-4), 8 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Wayne (17-3) vs. Omaha Skutt (5-3), 8 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 10 a.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, noon (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Lanes 27-28)

Class B

Girls

First round

Match 1 – Wayne (18-2) vs. Humphrey-LHF (13-9), 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Omaha Duchesne (7-4) vs. Howells-Dodge (15-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Hartington-Newcastle (13-6) vs. Waverly (15-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Hastings (17-7) vs, Araphoe, 2 p.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 2 p.m.. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5 p.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 6 p.m. (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, to follow boys (Lanes 27-28)