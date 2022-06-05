Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive falls in final game of home tournament

Another pitcher got the better of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team in its home tournament.

Omaha Central’s Max Nemec did just that during a 6-0 win over the Grand Island juniors Sunday at Ryder Park.

Nemec pitched a complete game, giving up only three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

During both of Dinsdale’s losses on Friday, Hastings Runza Warrior pitcher Ashton Dawes had nine strikeouts, while giving up five hits, while Millard North’s Jack Star had six strikeouts and gave up three hits.

“Today might have been one of the best pitching performances that we’ve seen,” Grand Island coach Alex Ortega said. “We faced two good ones on Friday and we faced another good pitcher today.”

Nemec played perfect baseball in the first three innings. He almost made through four complete as he has the first two outs before hitting Owen Williams.

Then Dinsdale got to Nemec in the bottom of the fifth innng when a Charlie Krieser single and a Camden Walker double put runners on second and third with nobody out.

But Grand Island couldn’t get them home as a flyout, a Nemec strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.

The same thing happened in the sixth when an Ashton Helgoth single and a Max Friesen walk. But Nemec delivered two straight strikeouts and a groundout back to him to keep Dinsdale scoreless.

“That’s been happening to us all season long. We get guys on but can’t get them home,” Ortega said. “We need to do a much better job at getting guys home in those situations.”

Central had its big inning in the top of the fifth in scoring three runs on four hits to make it 4-0 and then added two more in the seventh inning.

JT Rein took the loss for Grand Island as he had four strikeouts.

Orgeta said while Nemec kept Dinsdale off balance, he would have thought they would have performed a little better after an 8-0 five-inning win over Millard Sox Gold Saturday during a 1-3 performance during its home tournament.

“I was looking for a better performance but Nemec just pitched great today. And they are a good hitting team,” Ortega said. “We ran into some really good teams who have great hitting and great pitching.

“I hope going forward, we should be ready for whatever comes our way.”

Dinsdale hosts Aurora at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

