BOYS GOLF

GICC’s Fox wins Adams Central InviteHASTINGS – Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bode Fox earned top honors at the Adams Central Invite.

The Crusader senior fired a 78 to win the meet Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course.

Fox was one of three medalists to help GICC finish second with a 333 score.

Jack Alberts was fifth with an 81, while Jacob Stegman was 11th with an 86.

Northwest finished ninth with a 385. Myles Eriksen led the Vikings with an 88.

Adams Central Invite

Team Standings

Kearney Catholic 328, Grand Island CC 333, Columbus Lakeview 350, Adams Central 352, Aurora 355, Adams Central JV 369, Wood River 376, O’Neill 383, Northwest 385, Gibbon 391, Hastings St. Cecilia 427, Arcadia-Loup City 496.

Medalists

1, Fox, GICC, 78; 2, Edeal, KC, 79; 3, Malone, KC, 79; 4, Fremarek, CL, 80; 5, Alberts, GICC, 81; 6, Hogeland, KC, 84; 7, Knust, AUR, 84; 8, Frink, ACJV, 84; 9, Otte, ON, 85; 10, Schneider, CL, 85; 11, Stegman, GICC, 86; 12, Luehr, WR, 86; 13, Shestak, AC, 85; 14, Goracke, AC, 86; 15, Dunham, KC 86.

Other city golfers

GICC — Messerer 88, Kelly 91

NORTHWEST — Eriksen 88, Fausch 95, Shada 99, C. Martin 103, D. Martin 107.

BOYS SOCCER

Islanders rally to defeat Norfolk in HACKEARNEY – Moises Trochez keyed Grand Island Senior High in a second-half rally to defeat Norfolk in the silver bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Trailing 1-0, Trochez scored both of the Islander goals in the second half as they defeated the Panthers 2-1 Tuesday.

Trochez scored the winning goal in the 70th minute.

BASEBALL

Grand Island drop pair

in LincolnLINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High baseball team dropped a pair of games in the late innings in the Lincoln Pius X Triangular.

The Islanders fell to Pius X 4-3 in eight innings, then dropped a 7-6 loss to Lincoln North Star.

In the first game, Grand Island held a 3-0 lead before the Thunderbolts rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pius scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Islanders had seven hits, but also committed three errors.

Carson Leiting was 3-for-3 while Zenon Sack was 2-for-3 with a RBI for Grand Island.

In the second game, the Islanders trailed 4-0 before rallying to take a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning. North Star came back to tie the game in the fifth before scoring the winning run in the sixth.

Gage Gannon was 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Eli Arends was 2-for-4 for Grand Island in the loss.

Game one

Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 3

Grand Island 011 001 00–3 7 3

Lincoln Pius X 000 003 01–4 10 0

WP–Kortum. LP–Plummer. 2B-LPX: Bugbee, Vanis. GI: Sack.

Game Two

Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6

Grand Island 004 200 0–6 6 0

Lincoln North Star 400 021 X–7 9 2

WP- Goff. LP-Kuusela. 2B-GI: Leiting; LNS: Jones, Sunken.