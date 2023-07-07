The bats went cold for Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy over a stretch of Friday’s game at Ryder Park.

After recording two hits and bringing a runner home in the first inning, U-Save went 1-2-3 at the plate each of the next four innings.

Even though they struggled at the plate, U-Save was in the game until the very end, trailing 2-1 to Omaha Primetime (Westview) to start the seventh inning. But Westview scored three more runs in the last inning to pull away, winning 5-1 in the opening game of U-Save’s home invite.

“I told these guys, ‘in baseball, you’re going to get outhit,’ and that’s what happened today,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “Their guy on the mound was pretty good and around the zone and had good offspeed. We’re going to bounce back and have good at-bats tomorrow.”

Westview pitcher Zach Babic pitched 6 2/3 innings with 100 pitches. He threw five strikeouts and four walks while giving up two hits.

In the first inning, Westview went up 1-0 on the top side, scoring Kaleb Reichling on a Luke Shaffar line drive single to left field. U-Save answered on the other side, as Krae Wardyn was walked with the bases loaded, sending home Jaxson Nesvara.

Westview took the lead back in the fourth inning. Grant Ryan doubled on a fly ball to right field just over the outstretched arm of Owen Williams to score Mitchell Piatt, going up 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Kade Korinek started the inning with a double for Westview. He then advanced to third on a dropped strike on the next at-bat. Korinek then finally made his way back home, scoring on a U-Save error.

Gydesen, who pitched 6 1/3 innings for U-Save, then reached a full 105 pitches and was replaced on the mound by Ayden Beran. Zach Law, who reached first on the previous error, advanced to second on a passed ball. Babic then got to first after being hit by a pitch. With the two Westview runners on, Luke Shaffar crushed a triple to center field to bring Law and Babic for the final runs of the game.

The teams combined to go 1-2-3 at the plate in six half-innings to make for a quick game. Gydesen had the loss for U-Save, throwing six strikeouts and two walks while giving up seven hits.

“Evan came out and did exactly what he’s done all summer,” Anderson said. “He came out and threw strikes and a couple hits just went their way. Evan came out and pitched really well, and we played really good defense behind him.”

At the plate, U-Save recorded just three hits in the game, while Westview (15-16) had eight. U-Save (9-18) plays the Kearney Jerseys (1-19) at 9 a.m. at Ryder on Saturday before playing Westview again at 2 p.m. Lincoln Christian had to drop out of the invite, changing the initial schedule.

“Pitching wise, I think we keep doing what we’ve been doing and our at-bats are going to come alive,” Anderson said about Saturday’s games. “We’ll string some hits together, and we have to keep playing good defense.”

Omaha Westview 5, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 1

OW; 100; 100; 3—5; 8; 0

U-SAVE; 100; 000; 0—1; 3; 1

WP—Babic. LP—Gydesen. 2B—OW: Korinek, Ryan. 3B—OW: Shaffar.