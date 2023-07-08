In the first game, U-Save won for the third time this season over the Kearney Jersey’s, 8-4.

Grand Island scored eight runs on seven hits, to win the game. Kearney pitchers also threw seven walks which helped U-Save batters get on base.

After being tied at zero entering the bottom of the third inning, U-Save got one run on the board after a two out hit by Eli Ford, scoring Jaxson Nesvara who walked with two outs previously to keep the inning alive. The next batter, Owen Williams, walked for his first of three times in the game but was stranded after Ayden Beran grounded out to third base.

In the top of the fourth, Kearney Jersey’s got a lead-off single from Spencer Jorgensen,. He was left on base.

In the bottom of the inning, U-Save put up a three spot on four hits.

Head coach Ryan Anderson said his guys being discipline at the plate helped make for the run production in the game.

“We started out a bit slow but then really got things going,” he said. He credits a season mantra to keeping his team focused at the plate.

“I have told them all season long hit the ball hard and good things will happen,” Anderson said. “When we started doing that, good things happened.”

They happened in bunches.

Barrett Obermiller got the swinging started with a lead-off double, followed by a single from Charlie Kreiser, and a Krae Wardyn single to left field scored Obermiller. Wardyn was 2-3 with three RBI’s on the day and said he felt comfortable at the plate today.

“The past couple weeks, I have been seeing the ball better,” he said.

Wardyn said he credits extra time in the cages for his better eye at the dish.

The next batter, Tristan Mills, hit a sac-fly to left field scoring Kreiser followed by an RBI double by Nesvara scoring Wardyn. At the end of four, it was a 3-1 Grand Island lead.

U-Save starter Nic Arana kept Kearney bats at bay only surrendering one hit in the top of the fifth.

Anderson said that his hurler had things firing on all cylinders today.

“He (Arana) has been pitching well the past month or so,” he said.

“Today he came out and got the first strike against the hitters, and that is the most important thing.”

Arana fanned six hitters in his four innings of work. Wardyn took over on the hill the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the fifth, Grand Island scored another two runs off Jersey’s starter O’Ryan Srack, including a two out two-RBI double by Wardyn to make it a 6-0 U-Save lead.

Kearney didn’t give up, putting up four runs in the top of sixth inning.

After a lead-off walk to Austin Knot, a couple of U-Save errors, two walks and a hit batter opened the door for a big inning for Kearney. Nine batters reached the plate and four of them scored to bring Jersey’s within two runs 6-4. It would be all the scoring Kearney would have in the game.

Grand Island answered back in the bottom of the sixth with another two runs after Srack issued four walks. It would be the only runs they needed.

Kearney sent four men to the plate in the top of the seventh, but only one reached and was stranded as Wardyn closed the door to seal the win.

In the second game of the day for U-Save, they fell 8-3 to Omaha Westview.

Westview took a 1-0 lead out of the top of the first, but U-Save answered, with Obermiller walking with the bases loaded to send Eli Ford home.

With two runs in the second and two more in the third, Westview took a 5-1 lead into the fourth. U-Save scored their second run of the game on the bottom side of the inning when Kreiser grounded out to second base, scoring Beran.

Westview again put two runs on the board in the fifth and added one more in the sixth. U-Save’s last run of the game came on the other side, with Obermiller scoring on a Edgar Hernandez groundout into a fielder’s chocie.

Four different batter each recorded one hit for U-Save in the game. Owen Januelwicz had the loss on the mound, throwing no strikeouts and three walks in three innings, giving up five hits.

U-Save (10-19) will play Kearney again on Sunday at 12:30 for the final game of the invite.

First game:

Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 8, Kearney 4

KEA; 000 004; 0—4 3 1 6

U-SAVE; 001; 322; X—8 7 4 7

WP—Arana. LP—Srack. 2B—U-SAVE: Wardyn, Nesvara, Obermiller. 3B—U-SAVE: Ford.

Second game:

Omaha Westview 8, U-Save Pharmacy 3

OW; 122; 021—8 7 0

U-SAVE: 100; 101—3 4 2

WP—Shaffar. LP—Janulewicz. 2B—OW: Korinek.