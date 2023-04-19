GIRLS SOCCER

GISH girls fall in HAC bronze final

The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team was playing for something in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Islanders were playing for the bronze title of the tournament. But Fremont won the bronze tournament with a 1-0 win over Grand Island Wednesday at GISH Memorial Stadium.

Zeta Kromah scored the lone goal during the opening minutes of the game. She scored off an assist from Makenzie Manning.

Grand Island could only get six shots off, and goalkeeper Anyia Roberts had 10 saves.

The Islanders will play at Fremont at 11 a.m. Saturday.