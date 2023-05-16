OMAHA — Tuesday’s game couldn’t have gone much better for the Grand Island Senior High baseball team.

The Islanders executed their game plan perfectly, relying on their pitching and defense throughout the evening. And when GISH’s bats came alive, it was as if they completed the puzzle.

Grand Island scored 10 runs over the third and fourth inning, defeating Creighton Prep 10-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field. With the win, the Islanders will get another chance at the defending champs, Millard West, who they play at 10 a.m. back at Tal Anderson on Wednesday.

To advance to Friday’s championship game, GISH would have to beat the Wildcats twice, playing them on Wednesday afternoon if the Islanders win in the morning.

“Bats came alive in big situations,” Grand Island senior starting pitcher Cohen Nelson said. “Our bats have been kind of dead lately so to get 10 runs on the board with four hits, it was big.”

Grand Island made their headway in the third, starting with Tyler Douglass reaching on a walk. Broxton Barrientos moved Douglass to second when he came on off a Junior Jays’ error. With two outs, Eli Arends then smacked a ball to the left field wall, driving in Douglass and Barrientos to take a 2-0 lead.

After a Carson Leiting walk, Brayden Lee singled to the left field gap to bring home Arends and Leiting, extending the Islanders lead to 4-0 heading to the fourth.

Creighton Prep got two runners on via a walk and hit by pitch on the top of the fourth, causing Kirby Wells to come speak to starting pitcher Cohen Nelson. Whatever he said worked, as the Junior Jays went down on a groundout, fly out and strikeout.

The Islanders scored six more in the bottom of the fourth, with Tyler Douglass and Brayden Lee scoring on wild pitches, an RBI single from Leiting, a 2-RBI single from Gage Gannon and a RBI hit by pitch from Riley Plummer.

Creighton Prep went 1-2-3 at the plate in the fifth to end the game.

With 10 runs on just four hits in the game, Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said "it was just a lot of patience."

“Guys weren’t trying to do too much at the plate,” he said. “They were taking their walks and put together some good at bats and had a couple hit batters there. We got a couple of big hits with a couple runners on. Carson Leiting, huge RBI single. Gage Gannon, huge 2-RBI single.”

Defensively, the Islanders were as connected as they’ve been this entire tournament. They allowed just two hits in the game and had no errors.

“Our defense, we’re really tight,” Nelson said. “We communicate really well with each other. Had some really big plays. Cohen Evans had a big catch and E.J.’s (Arends) catch in right field and Dougie (Douglass) had a catch on a bunt. It was just an all-around really good game.”

Nelson threw five strikeouts and one walk in the win. Forty-eight of his 77 pitches were thrown for strikes.

After losing in a 10-0, five inning game against Millard West to start the tournament, Grand Island hasn’t allowed a run. Wells said the team has been incredibly resilient.

“The Gretna game, Cohen Evans did a great job of pitching, and we put together some quality at-bats,” Wells said. “Today, we showed some great resiliency. I think he (Creighton Prep pitcher Jamison Harris) struck out our first five hitters. Our guys responded really well and put together some great at-bats.”

Now with momentum, Grand Island (14-10) will have another opportunity to knock off the Wildcats.

“They’re a great ball team,” Wells said. “They’ve been No. 1 all year long. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. We’re going to have to call upon a lot of guys to give us some innings in the bullpen. Haven’t had a set decision on who’s going to pitch yet, but we’ll have to piece that together. We get another shot at them.”