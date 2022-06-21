 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Grand Island's Bills makes field of 32 after playoff

On the last day of the qualifying rounds of the Nebraska Match Play Championship, six golfers competed in a playoff for the last five spots of the top 32.

Luckily for Grand Island’s Glenn Bills, he was in the same exact situation three years ago in Omaha at the 2019 Nebraska Match Play Championship.

Yet, he said he could still feel the nerves heading into Tuesday’s playoff at Riverside Golf Course.

“There were still jitters, but they say when the jitters stop, that’s when you don’t care anymore,” Bills said.

Bills made a clutch tap in for a birdie on hole one in the playoff, clinching him a spot in Wednesday’s Round of 32 as the 31st seed. Shooting a 79 on Monday, he credited shooting a 2-under in Tuesday’s round for getting him in position to play in a playoff.

“I knew I had to have a pretty good day today to give myself a chance, and I did just that,” Bills said. “I shot 2-under in my round this afternoon and that got me in the playoff. Six people for five spots, I knew if I kept my head on straight, I’d probably make it through.”

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Elkhorn is the No. 1 seed heading into Wednesday’s match play, shooting 5-under over the course of two days including six birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday.

Woodhead said he’s looking forward to the next few days and the competition ahead.

“Nebraska has a lot of really good players, so we have a lot of good players here ,and it doesn’t matter where you’re at in the 32,” Woodhead said. “If you’re part of the top 32, anyone can win and that’s just how it is. You wish there were guys that sucked for maybe the first round, but that’s just not how it is.”

Aurora native Caleb Badura is the No. 7 seed going into the match play after shooting six birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday. Badura played on Monday afternoon when temperatures were in the 90s with high wind, so he welcomed the high-70s and on again, off again rain on Tuesday.

Badura also said after not playing his best lately, he’s glad to be playing back on what he considers a home course.

“I know this course like the back of my hand, and I could probably play it blindfolded, honestly,” Badura said. “It’s good to get my game back and get it clicking.”

Grand Island native Ryan Nietfeldt also made it to Wednesday’s round of 32, shooting 2-under and earning the eight seed.

Nietfeldt shot on par on Tuesday after shooting a 70 on Monday.

“It’s awesome,” Niedfeldt said about his current position. “I probably don’t have too many left, so I try to enjoy it all the time and just look to have fun,” I know in a couple of years, I’ll probably be chasing my kids around here, and they can do what I did, and it will come full circle.

Nebraska Match Play Championships

Qualifying round

At Riverside Golf Club

Day Two

Match Play qualifiers

1, Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 71-68—139

T2, David Easley, Lincoln 71-69—140

T2, Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington 70-70—140

T4, Caleb Badura, Aurora 73-68—141

T4, Travis Minzel, Lincoln 71-70—141

T4, Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 72-69—141

T4, Matthew Quandt, Omaha 69-72—141

T8, Ryan Nietfeldt. Elkhorn 70-72—142

T8, Reed Malleck, York 69-73—142

10, Alex Zillig, La-Vista 72-71—143

11, Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 72-72—144

T12, Kolby Brown, Omaha 76-69—145

T12, Brad Rowe, Omaha 74-71—145

T14, Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 72-74—146

T14, Ethan Smith, Doniphan 72-74—146

T14, Cade McCallum, Grand Island 76-70—146

T14, Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 75-71—146

T18 Nolan Johnson, Gretna 76-71—147

T18, Grant Jabenis, Omaha 77-70—147

T18, Cole Feddersen, Kearney 76-71—147

T18, Roger Sack, Lincoln 75-72—147

T22, Porter Topp, Omaha 74-74—148

T22, Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice 74-74—148

T22, James Olson, Papillion 73-75—148

T22, Scott Tridle, Lincoln 73-75—148

T22, Jackson Thompson, Omaha 77-71—148

T22, Andrew Paquette, Beatrice 75-73—148

T28, Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge 80-69—149

T28, Christopher Atkinson, Omaha 78-71—149

T28, Marshal Obal, Columbus 75-74—149

T28, Kevin Sullivan, Omaha 73-76—149

T28, Glenn Bills, Grand Island 79-70—149

Other scoers

*Lost in playoff

T28, Johnathan Hudson, Omaha 75-74—149*

T34, Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island 73-77—150

T34, Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln 77-73—150

T34, Teddy Peterson, Omaha 75-75—150

T34, Colton Stock, Omaha 75-75—150

T34, Lance Lawson, Norfolk 77-73—150

T34, Geran Sander, Lincoln 79-71—150

T40, Matt Meuret, Plainview 78-73—151

T40, Brian Csipkes, Gretna 78-73—151

T40, Josh Peters, Omaha 77-74—151

T40, William Goering, Grand Island 80-71—151

T40, Jake Boor, Omaha 77-74—151

T40, Mason Burger, Papillion 78-73—151

T40, Richard Orth III, Omaha 76-75—151

T47, Will Topolski, Lincoln 77-75—152

T47, Daniel Huston, Bennington 75-77—152

T47, Jack Tickle, Omaha 79-73—152

T47, Tristan Nelko, Omaha 77-75—152

T51, Brian McGuire, Kearney 77-76—153

T51, Bowdie Fox, Grand Island 80-73—153

T51, Jason Kolbas, Lincoln 80-73—153

T51, Jay Moore, Lincoln 79-74—153

T51, Jim Camplin, Grand Island 78-75—153

T51, Jack Goering, Grand Island 81-72—153

T51, Sam Arnold, Omaha 79-74—153

T51, John Lapour, Omaha 79-74—153

T51, Jake Kluver, Norfolk 77-76—153

T60 Ed Wyatt, Lincoln 76-78—154

T60, Geoff Oliphant, Ashland 73-81—154

T60, Jordan Silvertrust, Lincoln 80-74—154

T60, Ivan Yabut, Omaha 79-75—154

T64, Brett Hoffman, Kearney 78-77—155

T64, Smokey Cornelius, Cozad 76-79—155

T64, Jon Smith, Doniphan 77-78—155

T64, Wes Bernt, Norfolk 77-78—155

T64, Richard Bennett, Elwood 76-79—155

T64, Rockney Peck, Wisner 78-77—155

T70, Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln 80-76—156

T70, Ryan Knispel, Omaha 80-76—156

T70, Jayden Jones, North Platte 78-78—156

T70, Kyle Moore, Omaha 78-78—156

T70, Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney 76-80—156

T70, Jack Davis, La Vista 77-79—156

T70, Rex Soulliere, Omaha 80-76—156

T70, Kody Sander, Lincoln 84-72—156

T78, Chad Geiger, Lincoln 83-74—157

T78, Jordan Hart, Omaha 83-74—157

T78, Ethan Shaw, Aurora 80-77—157

T78, Luke Strako, Omaha 80-77—157

T82, Jack Song, Omaha 82-76—158

T82, Vincent Nigro, Omaha 80-78—158

T82, Steve Peterson, Lincoln 81-77—158

T82, Jesse Talcott, Ashland 79-79—158

T82, Justin Webert, Lincoln 72-86—158

T82, Ted Bengston, Wausa 80-78—158

T88, Nate Mishou, Kearney 75-84—159

T88, Tyler Dowling, Kearney 80-79—159

T90, Josh Norris, Beatrice 81-79—160

T90, Chase Pruitt, Omaha 84-76—160

T90, Ryan Harris, Grand island 79-81—160

T90, Myron Parsley, Hickman 79-81—160

T90, Patrick Clare, Lincoln 79-81—160

T95, Charlie Burt, Omaha 79-82—161

T95, Jacob Hellman, Omaha 86-75—161

T97, Eric Peel, Omaha 84-78—162

T97, Jake Ellis, Kearney 86-76—162

T97, Bailey Amend, Lincoln 83-79—162

T97, Nolan Anderson, Papillion 83-79—162

T97, Jordan Arensdorf, Kearney 83-79—162

T102, Mitch Todd, Plainview 83-80—163

T102, Blake Johnson, Kearney 77-86—163

T102, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney 81-82—163

T105, Jason Hoover, Tekamah 85-79—164

T105, Robert Noffsinger, Hastings 80-84—164

T107, Logan Almond, St Paul 88-77—165

T107, Caleb Bukacek, Seward 84-81—165

T109, Mack Vandekamp, Omaha 86-80—166

T109, Steven Ritzman. Elkhorn 82-84—166

111, Jake Matzner. McCool Junction 85-82—167

T112, Noah Miller. Papillion 88-80—168

T112, Payton Craw, McCook 80-88—168

T112, Luke McCann,Papillion 88-80—168

115, Sean Rethmeier, Hallam 86-83—169

T116, Josh D’Ercole, Papillion 85-85—170

T116, Colby Watkins, Omaha 89-81—170

118, Jacob Woodmancy, Grant 87-86—173

119, Jack Riggins, Lincoln 86-88—174

T120, Mark Dolan, Lincoln 90-89—179

T120, John Nowaczyk, Omaha 93-86—179

WD, Dylan Heng, Omaha 84-WD—WD

NS, Jake Hagerbaumer, Hooper 89-NS—NS

Match Play Pairings

Competitors, tee time

Danny Woodhead vs. Christopher Atkinson 8 a.m.

Cade McCallum vs. Ethan Smith 8:10 a.m.

Ryan Neitfedlt vs. Porter Topp 8:20 a.m.

Reed Malleck vs. James Olson 8:30 a.m.

Matthe Quandt vs. Marshal Obal 8:40 a.m.

Kolby Brown vs. Roger Sack 8:50 a.m.

Calvin Freeman vs. Preston Carbaugh 9 a.m.

Brad Rowe vs. Nolan Johnson 9:10 a.m.

Johnny Spellerberg vs. Glenn Bills 9:20 a.m.

Luke Gutschewski vs. Cole Fedderse 9:30 a.m.

Caleb Badura vs. Andrew Paquette 9:40 a.m.

Alex Zillig vs. Scott Tridle 9:50 a.m.

David Easley vs. Kevin Sullivan 10 a.m.

Matthew Schaefer vs. Grant Jabenis 10:10 a.m.

Travis Minzel vs. Geronimo Narizzano 10:20 a.m.

Charlie Zielinski vs. Jackson Thompson 10:30 a.m.

