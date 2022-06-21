Grand Island's Bills makes field of 32 after playoff

On the last day of the qualifying rounds of the Nebraska Match Play Championship, six golfers competed in a playoff for the last five spots of the top 32.

Luckily for Grand Island’s Glenn Bills, he was in the same exact situation three years ago in Omaha at the 2019 Nebraska Match Play Championship.

Yet, he said he could still feel the nerves heading into Tuesday’s playoff at Riverside Golf Course.

“There were still jitters, but they say when the jitters stop, that’s when you don’t care anymore,” Bills said.

Bills made a clutch tap in for a birdie on hole one in the playoff, clinching him a spot in Wednesday’s Round of 32 as the 31st seed. Shooting a 79 on Monday, he credited shooting a 2-under in Tuesday’s round for getting him in position to play in a playoff.

“I knew I had to have a pretty good day today to give myself a chance, and I did just that,” Bills said. “I shot 2-under in my round this afternoon and that got me in the playoff. Six people for five spots, I knew if I kept my head on straight, I’d probably make it through.”

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Elkhorn is the No. 1 seed heading into Wednesday’s match play, shooting 5-under over the course of two days including six birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday.

Woodhead said he’s looking forward to the next few days and the competition ahead.

“Nebraska has a lot of really good players, so we have a lot of good players here ,and it doesn’t matter where you’re at in the 32,” Woodhead said. “If you’re part of the top 32, anyone can win and that’s just how it is. You wish there were guys that sucked for maybe the first round, but that’s just not how it is.”

Aurora native Caleb Badura is the No. 7 seed going into the match play after shooting six birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday. Badura played on Monday afternoon when temperatures were in the 90s with high wind, so he welcomed the high-70s and on again, off again rain on Tuesday.

Badura also said after not playing his best lately, he’s glad to be playing back on what he considers a home course.

“I know this course like the back of my hand, and I could probably play it blindfolded, honestly,” Badura said. “It’s good to get my game back and get it clicking.”

Grand Island native Ryan Nietfeldt also made it to Wednesday’s round of 32, shooting 2-under and earning the eight seed.

Nietfeldt shot on par on Tuesday after shooting a 70 on Monday.

“It’s awesome,” Niedfeldt said about his current position. “I probably don’t have too many left, so I try to enjoy it all the time and just look to have fun,” I know in a couple of years, I’ll probably be chasing my kids around here, and they can do what I did, and it will come full circle.

