SWIMMING

Islander swimmers make HAC finals

FREMONT – The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams made finals in a few events at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.

On the boys, Luke Dankert had the top prelims times in both the 100 breaststroke (58.00) and 200 IM (1:56.69). Michael Samula-Monzalo made finals in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Lorenzo Ciafre is in the 100 breaststroke.

On the girls side, Kate Novinski broke the school record in the 100 butterfly (59.55), good enough for the second seed in the event. Gracie Wilson made finals in the 100 freestyle.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest falls in OT to Beatrice

BEATRICE – The Northwest girls basketball team couldn’t quite finish the rally.

The Vikings trailed 37-28 going into the final quarter. They rallied back to tie the game at 42 all.

But Class B No. 4 Beatrice outscored Northwest 11-6 in the overtime to win 53-48 Friday.

Avyn Urbanski and Kobye Costilla each led the Vikings with 11 points, while Kyla Sybrandts added 10.

Duchesne tops GICC

OMAHA – The second quarter hurt the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team.

Class B, No. 9 Omaha Duchesne outscored the Crusaders 19-11 to take a 27-22 halftime lead. That was enough for the Cardinals to come away with a 46-39 win over GICC Friday.

Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 20 points.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said Duchesne played well.

“We had a decent lead but they chipped into it. Then they got us in bad transitions where we didn’t pick up our girls on defense. Addy Kula hit two 3-pointers in that quarter and that gave them momentum,” Mayfield said. “But I can’t fault the effort of the players as I thought we executed our offense but we had a hard time getting shots to fall.”

Omaha Duchesne 46, Grand Island CC 39

Grand Island CC; 11; 11; 5; 12–39

Omaha Duchesne; 8; 19; 10; 9–46

GRAND ISLAND CC-O’Boyle 10, Maser 2, Gangwish 2, Woods 5, Ghaifan 20.

OMAHA DUCHESNE–Manhart 2, Wright 6, Huss 7, Kula 6, Mullen 11, Shanahan 9, C. Shanahan 5.

Islanders fall to North Star

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln North Star 65-19 Friday.

Nyarout Wal and Mya Gawrych each led the Islanders with four points.

Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19

Grand Island; 6; 5; 2; 6–19

Lincoln North Star; 14; 24; 17; 10–65

GRAND ISLAND–Wal 2, Kahnt 2, Khor 4, Ward 2, Gawrych 4, Kenkel 3, McCoy.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR–Gray 6, Gottwech 4, Zastrow 6, K. Anderson 14, Ley 16, J. Anderson 2, A. Anderson 7, Plann 4, Ray 6.

Burwell defeated Heartland Lutheran

BURWELL – The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team fell to Burwell 62-20 Friday.

Cora Gideon led the Longhorns with 15 points, while Dylan Petersen chipped in 12.

Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with 12 points in the loss.

Heartland Lutheran will play Lawrence-Nelson in the D2-6 subdistrict tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shelton.

Burwell 62, Heartland Lutheran 20

Heartland Lutheran; 5; 4; 9; 2–20

Burwell; 23; 16; 18; 5–62

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN–Koch 2, Lemburg 2, Saddler 12, Essex 4.

BURWELL–D. Petersen 12, Gideon 15, Simpson 11, Bower 2, Mann 6, Rambat 8, Hicks 6, Larsen 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 9 North Star downs Islanders

LINCOLN - Class A No. 9-rated Lincoln North Star built a 19-point lead after three quarters on its way to a 64-45 home victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night.

Kazadi Mukoma scored 14 points to lead Grand Island (4-16). Makadi Mukoma and Riley Plummer added 10 points apiece for the Islanders.

Kuet Gatwech tallied a game-high 18 points for the Gators (14-6). Antallah Sandlin'el had 17 points and Brennon Clemmons finished with 14 for North Star.

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45

Grand Island (4-16) 10 12 14 9–45

Lincoln North Star (14-6) 15 18 22 9–64

GRAND ISLAND--M. Mukoma 10, Plummer 10, K. Mukoma 14, Marsh 2, Barrientos 7, Albers 2.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR- Houston 7, Gatwech 18, Schafer 6, Sandlin'el 17, Clemmons 14, Anderson 2.

Beatrice too much for Northwest boys

BEATRICE – Class B, No. 7 Beatrice was too much for Northwest.

The Vikings fell to the Orangemen 46-23 Friday night.

Brandon Bykerk led the Vikings with eight points.