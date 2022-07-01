Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki wins boys 16-plus division at Central Nebraska Junior Amateur

Riverside Golf Club was more to Henry Kosmicki’s liking during second day of the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur.

After firing a 73 during first day at Lochland Country Club, the Grand Island Senior High graduate found a lot more success at the golf club he’s very familiar with.

Kosmicki fired a 70 on the second day, which helped claim the boys 16-plus division with a 143 two-day total Friday.

He won the event over Gretna’s Beau Petersen, who came in with a 145, while Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman and Porter Topp each finished third with a 146.

Members of the Islander boys golf team practices at Riverside during the high school season, so Kosmicki said being familiar with the course gave him some confidence going into Friday’s action.

“I know the final holes pretty well and I usually have pretty good luck on those so that played a little bit of a role,” Kosmicki said.

During the first day at Lochland, Kosmicki had an eagle, but also had three bogeys and a double bogeys.

He bettered his performance at Riverside with seven birdies, three bogeys and one double. Kosmicki said his short game was the difference maker during the two days.

“I felt I left a lot of strokes out there yesterday and felt I couldn’t make the putts,” Kosmicki said. “I was able to roll in some big putts today.”

Kosmicki will be golfing at Iowa Western Community College this upcoming season. He said he hopes the success helps his confidence going into the college scene, especially after what he felt was a disappointing senior season. He finished tied for 41st during the Class A state golf meet.

“This summer, especially today, will help with my confidence out when I get out there this fall,” Kosmicki said.

Another Grand Island golfer found success in the 16-plus girls division.

Hailey Kenkel finished tied for second with a 158 two-day total with Lincoln’s Avery Van Horn. Lincoln’s Ellynne Honnens captured the event with a 149.

And just like Kosmicki, she found success at Riverside. After firing an 82 at Lochland, Kenkel came back with a 76 at Riverside.

“Yesterday was just a rough start, so I was glad that I was able to golf a little better today,” she said. “It was better knowing where I needed to place the ball and knowing what would give me a good approach to the green.”

Kenkel finished with only two birdies, one on each day, during the tournament. However, she had only three bogeys with two of them being doubles on Friday compared to where she had eight bogeys on Thursday.

Kenkel is a three-time state qualifier for the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team. She said she has some goals going into her senior season.

“I hope this just builds. I want to get back to state and hopefully get a medal,” Kenkel said.

There were around 102 golfers that participated in the two-day event. The Nebraska PGA’s Drive, Chip and PUtt local qualifier also took place at Riverside on Friday for ages 7-15.

Among other top area finishers:

n Hastings’ Brayden Schram was fifth with a 147 in the 16-plus division.

n Grand Island’s Prestin Vilai finished third with a 152 in the boys 14-15 division.

n Berwyn’s Camryn Johnson, who attends Broken Bow, finished in a four-way tie for sixth with a 163 in the girls 16-plus division.

