Entering the final round of the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament, Grand Island’s Prestin Vilai held a 2-stroke lead after shooting a 68 on the first day at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

However, on Friday, he did something he’s never done before.

Vilai shot a 71 at Riverside Golf Club, bringing his two day total to a 139 final score to win the tournament. He said it’s the first time in his career he’s shot under par two days in a row.

“I’ve always struggled here,” Vilai said. “It’s a tough course for anyone if you don’t hit the fairways or certain other things. It feels really good to finally be able to win something here.”

Vilai, who will be a senior at Grand Island Senior High next year, said the recipe to a stellar two days was his putting game. He had four birdies and three bogeys in the final round.

“I was dropping every single putt,” he said. “I rarely ever missed. I had one 3-putt in the two days, and that was about it. I just couldn’t miss a putt.”

After playing in the Nebraska Junior Match Play tournament on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Vilai has played 144 holes of golf in the week. He said some competitors that were going to play in the CNJA tournament dropped out but his win feels good nonetheless.

“At the start of the summer, it was a big struggle coming off of state and not doing so good there,” Vilai said. “During the Dinsdale, I also did bad but during the Junior Match Play, I started picking up things and doing a lot better, and I feel really good now.”

Sam Wells, who will be a junior at St. Paul next year, tied for second in the tournament with a 144 two day total. After shooting 2-under on the first day, Wells shot 2-over in the final round.

“The first day, I played about as good as I can, coming in at 2-under,” he said. “Struck the ball well. I putted the ball well. I played off the tee well. Second day, I don’t want to say I did the opposite, but the score didn’t reflect how I played. I just got kind of lucky on some bounces here and there and made a couple of birdies on 17 and 18 to put me at a 74, but I’m happy with the two-day total of even par.”

Tyler Nietfeldt of Elkhorn, who is the son of Grand Island native and former Nebraska golfer Ryan Nietfeldt, finished sixth in the tournament. After shooting 2-under the first day, he shot 5-over in the final round.

Hastings’ Axel Anderson and Brayden Underwood also competed in the tournament as did Doniphan’s Jett Hollister. Anderson finished tied for 26th, while Underwood placed 29th and Hollsiter finished 31st.

On the girls side, Omaha’s Madison Murnan came away the champion. Murnan, who will be a junior at Omaha Marian next year, shot a two day total of 151.

Murnan shot on par the first day and shot 7-over in the final round.

After the 16th hole, she had a 3-stroke lead. But after a bogey on 17 and at least a bogey on 18, she had to make her final putt to avoid the playoff.

“I just thought that it was a crucial putt, and I wanted to make it,” Murnan said. “It was very stressful for sure.”

Murnan said it was “special” for her to win the tournament, and she enjoyed the competition.

“I love these two courses so much,” she said. “Being able to play with amazing girls that shoot very well was definitely a challenge, but I loved playing with them.”

Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel finished 11th, shooting a 167 over the course of the two days. Kenkel played fairly even throughout, shooting an 84 the first day and following up with an 83.

Hastings’ Anna Brant was the other area girl who competed. Brandt finished 18th with a 182 total.

Other flight winners:

18-hole scoring:

Boys 14-15: Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 148

Girls 14-15: KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 151

Boys 12-13: Jackson Luebbe, Fremont, 147

9-hole scoring:

Boys 12-13 (Intermediate): Walker Nannen, Lincoln, 72

Girls 12-13: Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 68

Boys 9-11: Meyer Friedrichsen, Elkhorn, 75

Girls 9-11: Grace Hyten, Lincoln, 128

Boys 7-8: Brody Deutschmann, Blair, 73

Girls 7-8: Blakely Katz, Beatrice, 131