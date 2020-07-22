FREMONT — Grant Schmidt and Ryan McDonald hit homers to lead the Hastings Sodbusters to a 5-2 victory over the Fremont Moo Wednesday night.
Schmidt’s solo homer came to lead off the top of the second. McDonald’s came later in the same inning.
Jeremy Schneider pitched six innings to get the win for the Sodbusters.
The two teams meet again at 7:05 Thursday in Fremont.
