GERING —Ryan McDonald hammered a grand slam in the fifth inning to help the Hastings Sodbusters to a 11-10 win over Western Nebraska Saturday night.

The Sodbusters held an 11-4 lead in the eighth, but the Pioneers scored six runs in the bottom of the inning to pull within a run heading into the ninth.

Grant Schmidt had a 3-run homer in the seventh for Hastings.

Andrew Shaw pitched the first six innings to get the win. Jake Bigham pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for a save.

