There were 34 nominations for the 56th running of the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

A maximum of 10 horses would get into the stakes. That means there were another 24 that wouldn’t.

So Fonner Park racing secretary Doug Schoepf went to work. The day before the draw for the Grasmick, he wrote two additional races that would give those that didn’t make the stake race a chance to run.

“When you have that many horses, only the top 10 are going to get in,” Schoepf said. “So I tried to see what other conditions they would fit in. The day before we entered, I wrote two extras. When we entered the next day, they could find a spot to run if they want to.”

He wrote a $10,000 allowance race and an optional claiming race. Two other horses got into a six-furlong allowance race. Combined with the nine horses in the Grasmick, that means 22 of those nominated found a race to run in.

“When you can take most of your nominations, instead of just running 10 of your horses you get to run 20-some,” Schoepf said. “That really helps the card for the day, that’s for sure.”

The nine that got in were those with the highest earnings in 2022 and 2023 in either stake or allowance races.

“You try to separate the claiming horses from the stake horses basically,” Schoepf said. “There were a lot of these horses that started for $5,000 (optional claiming race), money won for starter races don’t count, so I wrote a starter $5,000 and about 10 of those horses in the stake races met that condition.

“Some of them didn’t, but had won allowance races. They still weren’t rated high enough to get in the stake, that’s why I wrote the allowance race for them.”

But the nine horses that made the stake race should make for one of the best Grasmick races in quite some time. One of those that got in was Rome, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred stud colt by Empire Maker out of Gracer.

“It’s probably one of the nicest Grasmicks I’ve seen in a long time,” trainer Schuyler Condon said. “The whole field is a pretty nice bunch of horses. It will be very competitive.

“You know how those half-mile races are. You have to win the break, and if you do, you’ve got a shot.”

Fly to the Bank, trained by Steve Martin and ridden by Andrian Ramos, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Rome, ridden by Nathan Haar, is right behind at 7-2.

Trainer Isai Gonzalez and jockey Kein Roman team up with His Giant at 4-1. Tapped to the Max, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke, is also 4-1.

Sams Time, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, is 9-2. Shipman’s Song (6-1), Justin Speight (8-1), Cold Snack Thirty (15-1) and Rickey B (15-1) round out the field.

“There’s a lot of speed in this race,” Schoepf said. “There probably isn’t anything in here that doesn’t have a chance of winning it if you handicap it.”

Rome is one of those. His four wins in 12 races in 2022 covered considerable ground.

He ran at Oaklawn Park (Hot Springs, Arkansas) and won three straight races, including the Prairie Mile Stakes, at Prairie Meadows (Altoona, Iowa) before going on to Albuquerque (New Mexico), Ellis Park Derby (Henderson, Kentucky) where he finished second, Kentucky Downs (Franklin, Kentucky), Turfway Park (Florence, Kentucky) and Mahoning Valley Race Course (Youngstown, Ohio).

“He has a few quirks and stuff like that, but he’s a pretty nice horse,” Condon said. “He had a really good 3-year-old year.

“We did a lot of traveling, me and him.”

Rome drew the nine hole for the Grasmick, which is fine with Condon.

“He’s the last one to load,” Condon said. “It should help him quite a bit, I’m hoping. If he does break a little slow, he doesn’t really get in any trouble this way. He can kind of dictate what he wants to do, if he wants to attack early or attack late. It’s better than drawing the one or two hole, and he has run really well from the outside.”

Hoofprints

-- Jockey Kevin Roman had two wins for Friday. First on Tale of a Storm for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the second and then on Just Luck for trainer David C. Anderson in the fourth.

-- Gonzalez added a win in the third when Roberto Morales rode Lucky Every Day to a victory.

-- Racing resumes with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for Day 5 of the 37-day live meet.

Fonner Park Results

POST TIME: 03:00 PM

First Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Doyouknowmyname, Z. Ziegler; $7.80; $5.40; $3.40

3, R Serengeti, D. Cardoso; ; $6.40; $3.20

5, Lamelo, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: :47

Exacta (1-3), $29.00

Second Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Tale of a Storm, K. Roman; $5.60; $2.80; $2.20

3, Gettinhot'nhere, A. Martinez; ; $2.60; $2.10

1, Hansens Mischief, N. Haar; ; ; $4.00

Race Time: :47.60

Daily Double (1-5), $46.40. Exacta (5-3), $11.40

Third Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Lucky Every Day, R. Morales; $8.00; $3.20; $2.40

5, Lots of Gold, K. Roman; ; $3.20; $2.40

6, Ununderstandable, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.40

Race Time: :46.80

Exacta (4-5), $15.20. Superfecta (4-5-6-1), $10.76. Trifecta (4-5-6), $15.10

Fourth Race, Purse $11,000, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Just Luck, K. Roman; $4.60; $2.60; $2.20

3, Little Bitothunder, D. Cardoso; ; $6.20; $3.60

1, Caleb On the Go, S. Bethke; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: :48.40

Exacta (4-3), $41.00. Superfecta (4-3-1-6), $20.15. Trifecta (4-3-1), $29.40

Fifth Race, Purse $8,400, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Juliard Honor, N. Haar; $20.80; $7.20; $4.20

1, Love to Learn, R. Morales; ; $5.20; $3.20

3, Chive Up, J. Medina; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: :46.60

Exacta (6-1), $101.20. Superfecta (6-1-3-5), $27.89. Trifecta (6-1-3), $146.20

Sixth Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Name the Price, A. Martinez; $6.00; $3.20; $2.60

7, Want to Be Cowboy, B. McNeil; ; $5.20; $3.20

5, Tellittothejudge, A. Ramos; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: :47.80

Daily Double (6-6), $101.60. Exacta (6-7), $31.20. Superfecta (6-7-5-2), $45.65. Trifecta (6-7-5), $41.50. Pic 3 (4-6-6), $125.60. Pic 4 (4-4-6-6), $312.40. (5-4-4-6-6), $165.90