Griess finding success at Navy

After finishing as one of the most decorated wrestlers to come out of Northwest High School, Grady Griess is finding success at the Division I level at Navy.

A few years after winning two state titles for the Vikings, Griess is currently 17-3 on the season and is ranked 19 at 285 pounds in the latest InterMat Wrestling poll.

Griess said he’s enjoyed his time in the Navy, especially since wrestling is a sport he enjoys competing in since he was very young.

“It’s going really well right now,” Griess said. “It’s been a lot of fun to represent the Navy and compete in the sport that I love. I remember being hooked to the sport of wrestling ever since I first stepped on a mat. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it.”

Griess’ first season at Navy was the COVID-shortened season but didn’t see any action on varsity because of an injury.

Griess made several appearances during this sophomore campaign. He earned his first college win when he defeated Buffalo’s Toby Cahill 8-2 at the Clarion Open. He also posted his first college dual victory in a 7-3 decision over Cleveland State’s John Kelbly. Griess won his first individual championship at the Mat-Town College Open II, defeating Rugter’s Keyonte Hamilton 6-4 in the finals.

While being 17-3 during his junior season, Griess is 2-3 against ranked wrestlers. He defeated No. 27 Michael Wolfgram of West Virginia 6-4 in the Bearcat Open finals. He also has a 6-5 win over No. 20 Jaron Smith of Maryland in the last duel Navy competed in.

His losses are to No. 6 Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force, No. 7 Yaraslau Slavikourski of Harvard and No. 15 AJ Nevills of South Dakota State.

Griess said he feels the season is going well but he’s obviously not satisfied with it.

“I’m glad I’m having a decent season,” Griess said. “But there’s still a lot of room to grow. I’m not there yet. I want to keep pushing.”

Griess said the ultimate goal for everyone is to be a national champion. And that is one of his goals he set for himself.

But he wants to be an All-American this season.

“That’s the goal for the season,” Griess said. “If I can accomplish that, that would be awesome.”

Griess said he owes his success to his wrestling teammates, as well as Navy coach Cory Kolat and the assistants.

“I have a lot of really good partners that push me constantly to get better, and ” Griess said. “It’s nice to be on varsity, but it’s something I’m not going to take for granted.”

“I love the coaches. Coach Kolat and the assistants are all pretty amazing, and we have some RTC athletes that push us to be better. They want the right guys on the team and they push us to our maximum. There’s no doubt they are making us the best wrestlers we can be.”

Lastly, Griess said he wants to give thanks to God for giving him this opportunity.

“It’s all for him,” Griess said. “I’m just grateful that he has given me this chance to wrestle for the Navy and to represent my country.”