Wrestlers got to learn from one of the best wrestlers Northwest High School has ever had.

Former Northwest standout Grady Griess put on a wrestling camp at Northwest. The camp began on Wednesday and went from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp will conclude at the same time on Thursday.

Griess, who wrestles for the Naval Academy, said he’s glad to help with the wrestling camp.

“It’s nice to come back and give back to the wrestling community at Northwest,” Griess said. “Northwest had some big names like former Nebraska wrestler Eric Schultz come do a camp, and he was a wrestler I looked up to. I’m glad I’m able to help out in that way as well because I know there are some kids that look up to me.

“It’s cool to see all these kids come here and want to get better in the sport.”

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said there were probably around 60 kids that participated in the camp, which was for any wrestling athlete from second grade on up to high school. He said he’s thankful Griess was able to come in and help out.

“There are kids that want to get better on the mat and Grady is a great athlete to learn from,” Sybrandts said. “He’s a good young man that’s a great worker who puts in a lot of time. When I heard he was coming back, I asked if he wanted to help out with a camp, and he gladly accepted.

“I’m glad we are able to use him and he’s open to help out with the program.”

Griess was a two-time state champion, along with being a four-time qualifier and a three-time finalist for the Vikings, along with being a member of the 2019 state championship team and the 2018 state runner-up team. He was also the 2020 Independent boys athlete of the year.

After high school, he’s been competing for the Naval Academy. This past season while competing at 285 pounds, Griess earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association in Philadelphia.

The junior earned the No. 15 seed in the weight class but went 1-2 during the tournament. He finished the season 36-7.

Griess said he really enjoyed his junior year, even though he wished he had a better showing at the NCAA Tournament.

“I felt like I got really close to my teammates this year,” Griess said. “I felt like I made a lot of strides from the summer and in the year to get better in wrestling. My coaches really helped me throughout the year.

“Winning the EIWA tournament was a lot of fun and competing in the NCAA Tournament was a great time too, even though I was not happy going 1-2. But I have next year.”

During the camp, Griess was teaching not only wrestling moves but the basic technique skills. On Thursday, he’s going to show some more skills that he didn’t show them on Wednesday.

Griess even had some games at the end of the camp on Wednesday to help with wrestling in some way. For example, dodgeball was one of the games the wrestlers played to help with their reaction.

Griess said he was pleased with what he saw from the campers after the first day.

“I think everyone made some great gains today but I think it’s a matter of sticking with it and learn from it,” Griess said. “A lot of these kids are likely going to multiple camps this summer so if they go in and learn something from every one of those camps, it’s going to help them in the long run.

“And you gotta have some fun too. Those fun games you play will help you as well.”