Gurl You Fine showed just how fine she is in the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred mare took the lead down the backstretch, led by a head heading into the stretch and extended the lead to win the 6 1-2 furlong race by a length and a fourth in 1:20.40.

“She showed up for us today,” trainer Marissa Black said. “I’m really happy with her.”

Jockey Jose Medina was happy with her too.

“I didn’t go to the lead with her this time,” Medina said. “There was an extra half furlong so I knew the pace was going to be slower than for six furlongs. I told the trainer, Marissa, we’re going to be closer this time.”

Gurl You Fine had to rally from off the pace a bit to win the six-furlong Runza Stakes by half a length over Jim Compton’s Juliard Honor on April 8. The win in the Swihart gave Black and Medina two straight big stakes wins with Gurl You Fine.

Juliard Honor finished sixth in the Swihart, but she was one Black was worried about.

“We were a little concerned today,” Black said. “That horse of Compton’s on the inside made a big run at us last time. We figured if we could get out and set the pace we could finish like we wanted to.”

It was the third straight race Medina had ridden Gurl You Fine at Fonner.

“Jose has done a very good job with her,” Black said. “He works with her in the morning, really likes the mare and she responds to him.”

Queen Cordelia, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Kelli Martinez, rallied down the stretch to finish second, a head in front of Ray Arewethereyet in third.

Medina said he knew he had some horse left for the stretch run.

“I just kept saving a little bit more so I could have some left,” Medina said. “She got back in front and she was just playing. I used the stick a few times because we had to keep fighting.

“She did great. She has a lot of class.”

Gurl You Fine $8.00, $4.00 and $3.00. Queen Cordelia paid $4.80 and $3.00 and Ray Arewethereyet paid $2.80 to show.

The win was worth $12,480 for owner Tracy Van Horn. It was Gurl You Fine’s eighth win in 25 career starts and brought her earnings to $184,137.

Now as Fonner winds down, Black will be taking her horses, including Gurl You Fine, to run at Remington Park in Oklahoma.

Medina said he’s not sure what he’ll be doing yet. He has to talk to Black and his agent and figure it out.

“I really like Fonner,” Medina said. “The people here like me, the trainers. I really like the horses. I could go to Oklahoma, or Colorado, Iowa or Louisiana. Those are the three or four places I have in mind.”

Wager No More wins Coors Starter Allowance

Wager No More took care of business down the stretch to win the $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance.

The 4-year-old Louisiana-bred gelding won the 1 1/8th-mile race in 1:56.60 by a length over Scooter’s Boy in second. Shweet Persuasion, the morning-line and post-time favorite, finished third.

The Coors Starter Allowance is a race for horses who have started in $5,000 or less claiming races in 2022 or 2023. It’s the longest race of the year at Fonner Park.

Wager No Mo, trained by Gale Deisley and ridden by Adrian Ramos, brought home $6,000 for owners J. Adcock and Baronne Lon. Wager No Mo now has four wins in nine career starts with total earnings of $28,440.

Wager No Mo paid $7.80, $4.20 and $2.60. Scooter’s Boy paid $7.60 and $4.20 while Shweet Persuasion paid $2,60.

Hoofprints

— Ramos had three wins for the day. In addition to winning the Coors, he also won the second race on Eurowindi for trainer Tyrone Gleason and the Fifth on Pervasive for trainer John Muckey.

— Jockey Nathan Haar won the first race on Queenscaballo for trainer David Anderson and the sixth race on Policy Limit for trainer Mark Lemburg.

— With five days of racing remaining, Kevin Roman leads the jockey standings with 56 wins. Medina and Roberto Morales are tied for second with 41.

— Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer’s starings with 42 wins, but Mark Hibdon is close behind with 40.

— There is no racing on Sunday. Racing will continue on Friday with a first-race post time of 4 p.m.