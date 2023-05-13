Trainer David Anderson knew he had a young filly with potential when owner Dan Leininger brought Hank’s Gal to his farm last fall.

But he also discovered something else about her.

“Sometimes her elevator doesn’t go to the top floor,” Anderson said. “She’s a little light upstairs is what I’m trying to tell you. Once we got her over those hiccups, she started training really well.”

And now Hank’s Gal has converted that to the race track. The daughter of El Caballo and Hatties Confession won her fourth straight race Saturday when she held off Josies Score down the stretch to win the second running of the $20,000 Kemling Family Stakes, a race for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies, at Fonner Park.

“Those are fun to win,” Anderson said. “She had a little competition coming down the lane, but she kind of dug in and fended that off.

“She’s just a pretty nice filly. (Jockey) Nathan Haar is really high on her. She’s proved she’s a pretty nice filly. She’s 4-for-4.”

Anderson had to go back in his memory to Reach One More to think of one of his horses that won four straight races. Reach One More finished seventh in the Bachman Stakes as a 3-year-old in 2009, then won five straight races after that.

“They’re few and far between,” Anderson said.

Hank’s Gal led practically wire to wire, but she did have some competition on the front end from stablemate Shes Steel Dreamin with Roberto Morales on board. It wasn’t exactly what Anderson, who also had Jocote running in the race, had hoped to see.

“I told the boys, whatever you do, don’t go out there and hook each other. Be sure to have something left at the end,” Anderson said. “And then my five filly (Shes Steel Dreamin) goes out and hooks onto the four (Hank’s Gal). He didn’t mean to do that, but he couldn’t get the five to slow down. That concerned me a little bit.”

Josies Score came hard down the stretch, but Hank’s Gal had enough to hold her off to win the 6 1/2-furlong race by half a length in 1:22.2.

“Nate kept enough in the tank to get her to the wire,” Anderson said. “Pretty nice filly. She’s going home to the pasture. Pretty lightly raced, but she’s proved she has some talent.”

Hank’s Gal, a 3-5 post time favorite, paid $3.40, $2.40 and $2.10. Josies Score paid $3.40 and $2.40 while Jocpte paid $2.80 to show.

The win was worth $12,300 and brought Hank’s Gal’s career earnings to $36,750.

Anderson said Hank’s Gal is similar to many other young horses.

“You can put up with some of the quirks they have once you figure them out and learn how to deal with them,” he said. “Most of the good ones have those little quirks you have to figure out. It’s not just throw the saddle on them and go race. You got to figure them out a little bit.’

Buzz Bar Stakes

The second annual $20,000 Buzz Bar Stakes will feature a four-horse field Sunday at Fonner Park.

The Buzz Bar Stakes is a 6 1/2-furlong race for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred colts and geldings.

Mo Summer, ridden by Nathan Haar and trained by David Anderson, is a 4-5 favorite on the morning line. Mo Summer, the son of Summer Front and Ranska, won the Fonner Park Special Stakes on April 22.

Ships Log is 7-5. He’ll be ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Robert Hoffman and was third in the special stakes.

J Ps Harley Glider, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Schuyler Condon, was second in the special stakes. He’s 6-1 on the morning line.

Buy Now, ridden by Ricardo Martinez and trained by Condon, rounds out the field at 10-1 on the morning line.

Hoofprints

— Winning the first race for Anderson was just the start of a good day for Haar. He went on to win on Pictorial for trainer Stacey Rushton in the second and on Level for trainer Grady Thompson in the fourth.

— Jockey Jose Medina and trainer Isai Gonzalez had another big day as well. The duo combined to win the third race with Gucci Bling, the fifth with Tapit’s Lady, the seventh with Tale of a Storm and the ninth with Saber Queen.

— Those four wins gives Gonzalez 49 for the meet to lead the trainer’s standings. Mark Hibdon is second with 41.

— Medina also won the sixth race on Oregon County for trainer Schuyler Condon. That win was the 700th career win for Medina. He’s now second in the jockey standings with 49 wins behind Kevin Roman with 56.

— George the Greek had six winners on the nine-race card.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $20,500, Stakes, 3 yo, Six And A Half Furlongs

4, Hank's Gal, N. Haar; $3.40; $2.40; $2.10

2, Josies Score, A. Ramos; ; $3.40; $2.40

1, Jocote, J. Medina; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:22.20

Exacta (4-2), $12.40

Second Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Pictorial, N. Haar, $5.00; $3.20; $2.20

4, Cajun Trinity, R. Morales; ; $4.20; $2.40

3, Dolly Dimple, B. McNeil; ; ; $2.20

Race Time: 1:14.20

Daily Double (4-2), $9.80. Exacta (2-4), $22.20

Third Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Gucci Bling, J. Medina; $3.80; $2.40; $2.60

3, Ka Pow, R. Martinez; ; $4.20; $3.40

4, Crypto Miner, N. Haar; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: :47.80

Exacta (5-3), $65.40. Superfecta (5-3-4-2), $15.12. Trifecta (5-3-4), $312.20

Fourth Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Level, N. Haar; $5.40; $3.60; $2.80

1, Love Ours, R. Martinez; ; $10.00; $5.20

4, Ring Tailed Tooter, A. Ramos; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:14.20

Exacta (6-1), $68.60. Superfecta (6-1-4-2), $12.04. Trifecta (6-1-4), $67.60. Pic 3 (2-5-6), $16.10. Pic 4 (4-2-5-6), $31.70

Fifth Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Tapit's Lady, J. Medina; $4.20; $2.60; $2.20

1, Fast Sophia, A. Ramos; ; $6.40; $3.00

5, (dh)Hot Caviar, N. Haar; ; ; $2.10

2, (dh)Saturday Service, R. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:14.20

Exacta (4-1), $19.60. Superfecta (4-1-2-5), $14.11. Superfecta (4-1-5-2), $6.58. Trifecta (4-1-2), $37.70. Trifecta (4-1-5), $20.10

Sixth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Oregon County, J. Medina; $7.80; $3.40; $2.60

5, Suez, R. Morales; ; $2.80; $2.20

4, Big Biz, A. Ramos; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:13.80

Exacta (1-5), $15.60. Superfecta (1-5-4-3), $5.80. Trifecta (1-5-4), $38.70. Pic 3 (6-4-1), $34.30

Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Tale of a Storm, J. Medina; $4.20; $2.60; $2.40

4, Mr. Walsh, A. Ramos; ; $3.20; $2.60

1, Coworker, R. Martinez; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 1:13.20

Exacta (3-4), $13.60. Superfecta (3-4-1-2), $3.87. Trifecta (3-4-1), $27.70

Eighth Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Lovethatcause, R. Morales; $6.20; $3.00; $2.40

5, Hulen, J. Medina; ; $3.00; $2.20

4, Old Trafford, N. Haar; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:12

Exacta (1-5), $10.60. Superfecta (1-5-4-6), $5.00. Trifecta (1-5-4), $10.70

Ninth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

7, Saber Queen; J. Medina; $3.80, $2.80; $2.40

3, Unherdof, C. Fackler; ; $4.40; $3.60

8, Zipporah, N. Haar; ; ; $5.20

Late Scratches: Cecilia's Hope

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (1-7), $11.80. Exacta (7-3), $22.20. Omni (3-7), $5.40. Omni (3-8), $26.00. Omni (7-8), $9.00. Superfecta (7-3-8-6), $11.90. Trifecta (7-3-8), $36.30. Pic 3 (3-1-1/7), $9.30. Pic 4 (1-3-1-1/7), $110.30. Pic 5 (4-1-3-1-1/7), $51.25.