OMAHA – Hannah Swanson knows the Nebraska Christian girls track and field team has a chance to win the Class D girls team title.

The junior helped put the Eagles in a good spot.

Swanson went out and captured the Class D girls 3,200 with a 12:00.73 time during Friday’s action at the state track meet in Omaha.

She won the race over Sandy Creek’s Emma Fisher, who ran a 12:02.72.

Swanson's victory scored 10 points in the race to help the Eagles lead the team standings with 24 points, four ahead of Meridian.

“I just wanted to go out and try to win and get as many points as I could for the team,” Swanson said. “That was the main goal, and I was happy that it all worked out.”

NC coach Carl Ostrand said Swanson ran a great race.

“We were excited about her chance to medal, and she ran her race. She obviously had enough to win it,” he said.

During the first mile, Swanson and Mullen’s Peyton Paxton took turns with the lead. After that Swanson started to pull away from Paxton and built a big enough lead to hold off Fisher, who passed Paxton down the final stretch.

“I felt really good during the race, even though the last part of the race did hurt a bit, but it’s supposed to hurt,” she said. “I wanted to go out conservatively, so I could finish strong at the end.”

Ostrand said he was happy to see Swanson run the kind of race that she did.

“It was a tight race for a while, but she did what she had to do because we knew the girls behind her had the ability to kick at the end. She really ran a smart race," he said.

The Eagles had other contributors during the first day.

Freshman Sheridan Falk was second in the long jump (16-9), while the 3,200 relay of Reghan Flynn, Isabelle Brumbaugh, Gracie Hackel and Emma Rathjen ran together to finish third (10:11.71).

Falk will also earn a medal in the 100 hurdles. She has the fourth fastest time from prelims after running a 15.98.

Ostrand said the Eagles had a great first day.

“We feel like if we were going to make a run, our relay had to score and they did,” he said. “Sheridan had a good day in getting second in the long jump and making finals in the 100 hurdles. That’s a nice day for a freshman.”

The Nebraska Christian boys haven’t been doing too bad either. The Eagles had four medalists as they are sitting in second place with 22 points, just 1 1/2 behind Parkview Christian.

Vendell Juzyk finished second in the boys triple jump (43-8 1/2), while Micah Perdew came in fourth in the high jump (6-2). the 3,200 relay team of Nolan Fischer, Jacob Swanson, Riley Schreiber and Brody Flynn came in fourth (8:36.54). Swanson came in fifth in the boys 3,200 (10:28.08).

“Our distance kids have really contributed and our jumpers did as well,” Ostrand said. “We have a shot tomorrow to gain a few more points so hopefully the kids can stay after it.”

There were other Class D area medalists during Friday’s action. Those athletes include:

- Central Valley’s Taya Engel took sixth in the girls pole vault (9-0).

- Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield came in fourth in the girls 3,200 (12:29.89).

- Giltner’s Gracie Kreutz finished sixth in the girls 3,200 (12:35.94).

- The Riverside boys put Carson Bloom and Jack Molt in both of the boys 100 and 200. Bloom has the third-fastest time in both events (11.05 in the 100 and 22.72 in the 200), while Molt has the seventh fastest time in the 200 (22.82) and the eighth fastest in the 100 (11.30).

- The Riverside girls have Grace Mahony in the 300 hurdle finals with the fourth-fastest time (48.08).

- Central Valley’s Taylor McIntyre earned a spot in the 100 finals with the fifth-fastest time (12.746).