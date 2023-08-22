It wasn’t the kind of day Peyton Hartman wanted, but she’ll gladly take what she got at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Tuesday.

While the meet was shortened to nine holes because of the heat, the Adams Central sophomore still came away with top honors after shooting a 41 at Riverside Golf Club.

Her efforts helped the Patriots claim the meet title with a 197 score, three less than Grand Island Central Catholic.

Hartman said she was glad the meet was shortened but felt she did well in her first tournament of the year, even though she wasn’t completely satisfied. She finished with one birdie and three bogeys on the day.

“It was very hot and long. It wasn’t super long but the heat made it longer than it should,” she said. “But I still felt I did pretty good. There were a few holes I would like to have back but overall, I really can’t complain, especially since it’s early in the season.”

Adams Central coach Rod Hartman, Peyton’s father, said she played OK but not great.

“She had a couple of bad holes and didn’t have her best stuff but it’s early in the year,” he said. “She had a couple three-putts that hurt her but given the conditions, she played OK but I think she’s got more in the tank.”

Teammate Sidney O’Dey tied for second with Heartland’s Mia Heibner after both golfers shot a 42.

Coach Hartman said he thought O’Dey had a solid day.

“It was kind of the same performance as Peyton did, an OK day,” coach Hartman said. “I thought she hit the ball well. Her chipping and putting wasn’t quite what it needed to be but it’s early.”

What made the win more fun for Peyton was the Patriots taking home the team title.

“It’s pretty cool for it being the first meet of the season and starting strong,” she said. “This is a great confidence booster for the rest of the season I think.”

Coach Hartman said he would have liked to have seen how the Patriots could have done in an 18-hole tournament, but he’s glad it was nine holes.

“I would have liked an 18-hole event but given the weather, I think it was the best decision to have it be nine holes,” he said. “I can tell it was getting to the kids near the end.

“But overall, we golfed OK. I think we have plenty left.”

GICC had three medalists in taking second in the meet with a 200.

Julia Messere led the Crusaders with a fourth-place finish with a 43, while Kenzie Clausen was fifth with a 46 and Madeline Logue placed seventh with a 52.

Despite having to put a few junior varsity golfers on the varsity spot, Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said he was encouraged with what she saw.

“It was a good day just to get out and play,” she said. “Adams Central had a great day but losing by three strokes was really not bad. There’s some holes we could have done better and work on some things. Our medalists had a great day.”

The Northwest golfers fired a 247. Savannah Wilson led the way with a 58.

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

Tuesday

At Indianhead Golf Club

Nine holes

Team Standings

Adams Central 197, Grand Island Central Catholic 200, Kearney Catholic 234, Sutton 246, Northwest 247

Individual Standings

1, Peyton Hartman, AC, 41; 2T, Mia Hiebner, Heartland, 42; 2T, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 42; 4, Julia Messere, GICC, 43; 5, Kenzie Clausen, GICC, 46; 6, Taylor McGuire, KC, 51; 7, Madeline Logue, GICC, 52; 8, Lauren Nore, KC, 53; 9T, Maddie Harrahill, St. Paul, 54; 9T, Inga Andersen, Sutton, 54; 9T, Mia Oschner, SUT, 54.

Other City golfers

GICC-Delainey Armendariz 59, Cutler Obermiller-Snyder 64.

Northwest- Savannah Wilson 58, Liz Johnson 60, Mya Bartels 63, Gabby Jenneman 66, Mikayla Ziller 67