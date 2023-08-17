Mistakes will hurt any team in softball.

That was the case for the Northwest softball team in the season opener.

The Class B No. 4 (Omaha World-Herald) and defending Class B state champion Vikings had numerous mistakes, both in the field and on the bases. That led to a 7-6 loss to No. 8 Hastings Thursday at Veterans Complex.

The Vikings had three errors on the field, but Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said there were more than that committed.

“Errors will kill you every time and it kills momentum. When you have that many errors against a good team like that, it’s hard to come back from that because they are a good hitting ball club,” he said. “We just beat ourselves tonight.”

Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said he was definitely pleased with how the Tigers played against Northwest. They had eight hits and committed no errors. Pitcher Madi Wenzl got the win in giving up 11 hits but did have five strikeouts.

“It was a quality team win. We put together a lot of quality at-bats and had great defensive stands,” Marquardt said. “It came together for us today and it took everybody. We executed very well with our bunts in our situational hitting and stole when we needed to. It was good to come away with a win against a great team like that.”

Hastings broke a 1-all tie in the third with a three-run inning to take a 4-1 lead, thanks to one of the Northwest errors. Emma Langford reached on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Brooke Oschner to score to take a 2-1 lead. A few batters later, Mackenzie Nollette hit a two-RBI single that scored Hadyn Laux and Langford.

Northwest did get a run back in the bottom of the inning when Reyse Zobel hit an RBI single to bring home Kyra Ray.

The Tigers got single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings for a 6-2 lead.

However, Northwest’s Laiken Dorsey hit a three-run home run to bring the Vikings back to within 6-5 in the sixth.

But the Tigers got some breathing room in the next inning when Langford was safe at home on a fielder’s choice for a 7-5 lead.

Kyra Ray scored in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game and got courtesy runner Harper Wissing as the tying run on third base with one out.

But Wenzl struck out Libby Lollman and got Julia O’Hara to ground out to first base to end the game.

Kylie Caspersen took the loss as she gave up eight hits but had four strikeouts.

The Vikings as a team scored six runs on 11 hits. Zobel led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ray was 3 for 3 with a double.

Sadd said that production should have led to a victory but credited the Vikings for staying in the game.

“We should be winning ball games at any level when you score six runs,” Sadd said. “We gave up so many runs early and it was tough but we stayed in it. I give my girls a lot of props because they didn’t give up.”

The Vikings start the season the way they started last year. Hastings defeated Northwest in the opening game of the season. After that, Northwest lost two more games the rest of the season on its way to the Class B state title.

“It’s the same thing as last year. We come in not prepared to play and I take some responsibility in that,” Sadd said. “But our goals are still right in front of us. We just need to clean some things up.”

Northwest and Hastings will both compete in the Beatrice Quad on Saturday. Omaha Skutt will also be at the quad.

Hastings 7, Northwest 6

Hastings; 103; 110; 1–7; 8; 0

Northwest; 101; 003; 1–6; 11; 3

WP- Wenzl. LP-Caspersen. 2B-NW: Ray. HR-NW: Dorsey.