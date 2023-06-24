HASTINGS — Coming off of their first home win of the season, the Hastings Sodbusters could have had a letdown on Saturday.

However, that wasn’t exactly the case.

After a slight delay to their doubleheader because the umpires were confused on the scheduling, the Sodbusters won 8-0 in their first game and lost 6-2 in the second game against the Casper Spuds on Saturday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

For their first game performance, coach Joel Schipper, who coaches the Hastings college baseball team, said credit goes to pitcher Daulton Juden.

“Just a great performance,” he said. “Obviously, we had some stuff before the game that pushed us back 30 minutes. Dude just stayed locked in. Pitched a CG (complete game). We love to see that, and it really helps our pitching staff out.”

Juden had the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Fifty-five of his 88 pitches were thrown for strikes.

To start the first game, after a scoreless first inning, the Sodbusters took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Josh Prinner got things started with an RBI double to the left field gap that sent home Kyle Hiltbrand. Anthony Chavez then hit an RBI single down the left field line to bring home Prinner and in the next at-bat, Nolan Oliver hit an RBI single to bring home Chavez.

The Sodbusters added another run to their lead in the third. With the bases loaded, two outs on the board and facing a 1-2 count, Central City native Kale Jensen delivered an RBI single just over the Spuds’ shortstops head to take a 4-0 lead.

After a fourth inning that featured both teams leaving a runner on, the Sodbusters again extended their lead in the fifth.

Prinner again drove home Hiltbrand on a deep drive to center field. The Spuds tried to make a play at home plate but weren’t in time. In the next at-bat, Chavez again hit an RBI single to send home Jensen, going up 6-0.

The Spuds had an opportunity to bring home some runs in the sixth. With one out on the board and the bases loaded, Casper’s Jacob Griffin put the ball in play. But the Sodbusters defense was ready, as they turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning without giving up any runs.

On the other side, Franck came home on a wild pitch and Jones scored Gaz on an RBI groundout for the seventh and eighth Hastings runs.

Casper went 1-2-3 at the plate in the seventh to close the game.

Chavez led Hastings at the plate with three hits. Including Chavez, the fifth, sixth, seventh and eight hitters in the rotation combined for nine hits.

“I think that’s just a testament to the work these guys are putting in,” Schipper said. “Kind of our last five or six games, we’ve been putting up double digit hits, so it’s good to see the guys have a good approach and stick to them and feed off each other. They ran the bases really well too which is great. Just an all0-around performance and good defense as well.”

Heading into the second game of the night, Schipper said it would be important for the Sodbusters to keep their momentum and capitalize on it early.

That didn’t happen, as Casper struck first in the second inning when Ryan Schmidt hit an RBI groundout to score Nathan Martinez.

Hastings tied the game at 1-all on the bottom side of the second when Nick Jones added his name to the list of people who have hit a home run at Duncan Field.

From there, however, Casper scored five runs through the next four innings to take a 6-1 lead. Chavez hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to bring in one more run but back to back groundouts ended the inning.

Casper went 4-up, 3-down in the top of the seventh, but Hastings was unable to bring home any runners home in the seventh, stranding two.

Jones and Chavez led the team with two hits each. Adam DeBoer had the loss on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

After starting the year 0-8, the Sodbusters have gone 4-4 in their last eight games. Schipper said they’re looking to finish the year out strong.

“Our record doesn't show how good we really are,” he said. “We’ve really kind of shot ourselves in our foot and lost some games we should have won. You can see these guys being sharp and growing as a team, and I think that’s what we want to do. It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.”

The Sodbusters will take on the Spuds on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. in the final game of the weekend series.

First game:

Hastings Sodbusters 8, Casper Spuds 0

CAS; 000; 000; 0—0; 4; 0

HAS; 031; 022; X—8 13 1

WP—Juden. LP—Tatum. 2B—HAS: Prinner.

Second game:

Casper Spuds 6, Hastings Sodbuster 2

CAS; 010; 113; 0—6 8 1

HAS; 010; 001; 0—2 8 0

WP—Vollmar. LP—DeBoer. 2B—HAS: Chavez 2, Prinner. 2B—CAS: Reeves 2. 3B—CAS: Martinez. HR—HAS: Jones.