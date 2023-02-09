HASTINGS – The Hastings St. Cecilia boys were the bigger brutes on the court on Thursday night.

The Bluehawks, who have a lot of players built for football, held a 26-20 lead at halftime, but Grand Island Central Catholic cut it to just a one point St. Cecilia lead at the end of the third.

With 3:50 left in the game, the Crusaders were down four again but still in it. Then, St. Cecilia hit the boards hard, grabbing two offensive rebounds in a row before Cooper Butler got fouled and went to the free throw line.

Butler hit his first but missed his second. However, St. Cecilia again got the rebound and Quinn Rosno this time cashed it in for a layup.

GICC never got it back within two possessions as St. Cecilia went on to win 54-44 at home.

“We were able to get some stops,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We just did enough on offense. They were physical on defense too. They bumped our cutters. They had a lot of hands on Ishmael (Nadir) when he was trying to cut. That’s good defense. I’m not saying it’s not because we try to do the same type of thing. We didn’t handle that as good, so we got bumped off our cuts.

“We’ve just got to put it all together. It’s a great group of boys, and I hurt for them. They do enough to win. I just want to see them get over the hump.”

St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said that limiting GICC senior point guard Nadir’s looks at the rim was a big part of their game plan going in.

“We want to get out in transition and get some points in the full court,” Ohnoutka said. “We came out with a press. Although one of our presses didn’t work, we switched to just a full court man-to-man. We wanted to frustrate Ishmael. He’s a great player. The ball is in his hands a lot. I thought our guys did a great job. Cooper Butler stepped up and guarded him. Jensen (Anderson) was tasked at that also. Even Graham Daly did a great job off the bench for us on defense.”

Butler and junior post Braxton Wiles each scored 13 points to lead St. Cecilia (12-10), who had nine different players score.

Ohnoutka gave credit to Wiles for being able to adjust his game against 6-foot-8 Bowdie Fox.

“Braxton is a skilled big down there, even though he’s limited with his size,” he said, “He’s only 6-foot-1, but he’s strong and has really good feet and hands. Bowdie Fox is tough to shoot against, so I was proud of the way Braxton adapted to how he was going to have to score in the lane tonight. He did a little shiftiness and some pumped fakes, and that was able to get him some buckets.”

Fox led GICC (7-13) with 14 points. The Crusaders struggled at the free throw line which also made a difference, as they went 5 of 13. GICC will have a day off before facing Class C-2 No. 9 Gordon-Rushville at the Heartland Hoops Classic on Saturday.

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Grand Island CC 44

St. Cecilia; 17; 9; 7; 21-54

GICC; 12; 8; 12; 12-44

ST. CECILIA

Graham Daly 1-1 0-0 3, Jenson Anderson 3-7 2-3 8, Quinn Stewart 0-0 2-2 2, Cooper Butler 4-6 4-7 13, Quinn Rosno 1-4 4-6 6, Hayden Demuth 1-2 1-4 3, Carson Kudlacek 0-0 2-2 2, Braxton Wiles 5-8 2-2 13, Grant Rossow 2-3 0-1 4.

GICC

Ishmael Nadir 5-8 3-8 13, Thomas Liban 1-3 0-2 3, Kyle Kelley 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 2-8 0-0 4, Jacob Stegman 2-8 1-2 5, Connor Haney 1-1 0-0 3, Colton Mehring 1-1 0-0 2, Bowdie Fox 6-9 1-1 14.

GIRLS

Grand Island CC 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 23

With a difficult subdistrict looming next week that has C-1 No. 3 Adams Central and No. 6 Minden, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls didn’t look ahead.

Instead, the Crusaders were stifling on defense, holding Class D-1 No. 5 St. Cecilia to just 13 points in the first three quarters. And with their defense, GICC’s offense did just enough to pull away to a 36-23 victory.

“We persevered,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We took care of the ball. Didn’t have a lot of turnovers. We played pretty good defense with all of their cutting and motion that they do. They play very hard and are very well coached at what they do. We need to do a little better job getting through screens and helping and hedging but overall, I thought that was really key for us.”

The key run that changed the game was a 10-1 that started at 4:15 in the second quarter. Avery O’Boyle hit a three-pointer, Lucy Ghaifan scored a layup on an offensive rebound, Gracie Woods hit an and-one and Carolyn Maser scored on a post up.

Despite GICC’s Ghaifan and Woods getting nicked up during the game, they held St. Cecilia post Ryann Sabatka scoreless, who is one of the players the Hawkettes typically feature.

The three six-footers (Ghaifan, Woods and Maser) the Crusaders shuffled in and out of the lineup made it difficult for Sabatka, as she picked up her second foul with 6:30 to go in the second quarter.

“We didn’t do a very good job of finishing around the rim in the first half and left some opportunities there throughout the game,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They were able to finish with post play around the rim, and it seemed like it was the difference early on and in the third quarter.”

Ghaifan led GICC (15-6) with 14 points. The Crusaders play at Class B No. 9 Omaha Duchesne on Friday.

Tatum Krikac led St. Cecilia (14-7) with 10 points.

GICC 36, St. Cecilia 23

St. Cecilia; 6; 5; 2; 10-23

GICC; 5; 15; 5; 11-36

ST. CECILIA

Lindsey Parr 1-2 1-2 3, Emery Vargas 2-4 1-2 6, Avery Kissinger 1-8 1-2 4, Abby Musalek 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 4-8 2-5 10, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 0-5 0-0 0.

GICC

Hannah Gellatly 0-1 0-0 0, Avery O’Boyle 2-5 2-2 8, Anna Tibbetts 1-1 0-0 3, Carolyn Maser 1-4 0-0 2, Bryndal Moody 0-3 6-6 6, Kylie Gangwish 0-2 0-0 0, Gracie Woods 1-4 1-1 3, Lucy Ghaifan 6-10 2-3 14.