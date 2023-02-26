The Hastings St. Cecilia boys basketball team exemplifies that saying ‘it’s not about how you start but about how you finish.’

The Bluehawks (15-10) started the season 0-3, losing each game by single digits, one of which was in overtime. They went on to lose seven games by single digits and three overtime games this season.

However, the Bluehawks have turned the page and won four in a row to get to the Class C-2 boys district finals.

“We’re happy to be playing for a district final,” Hastings St. Cecilia boys coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “Those were the expectations at the beginning of the season. Although we didn’t play very good basketball in December, our kids have responded well. We’ve now become the team we want to be late in the season to get us going here in the postseason. … We took some tough losses. We had to fight through those adversities, and I think that’s made us a better team here in February.”

In St. Cecilia’s C-2, Subdistrict 10 final at Alma, Thayer Central slowed the game down and limited the Bluehawks possessions. Ohnoutka said St. Cecilia also struggled from beyond the arc and missed some layups. However, they found a way to win, 29-27.

“Thayer wanted to play a certain way,” he said. “They wanted to slow the game down and stall. I thought our guys did a great job of fighting through tough situations, and we made plays down the stretch in the second half when we needed to.”

As for the nail-biting losses to begin the year, Ohnoutka said that it came down to not being a good situational basketball team yet.

“When games come down to tight situations, you have to be able to step up to the line and knock down free throws,” he said. “You also have to execute situational stuff, whether you need to get a bucket on offense or get a stop on defense. Our situational basketball wasn’t what it was supposed to be at that point early on, but our schedule prepared us well, and we figured that stuff out in practice.”

Ohnoutka said throughout the season, the strength of their offense has developed into getting the ball inside to junior Braxton Wiles or senior Grant Rossow who comes off the bench.

“Braxton Wiles, our junior, has had a great year inside,” he said. “He’s done a good job of finishing layups. He makes good post moves inside. He’s got really good hands and feet. As the season has gone on, opponents have seen how much of a threat he can be inside, so he’s done a good job of passing out of double teams and finding his guards on the perimeter when they’re open.

“Grant Rossow, even though his scoring is not like what Braxton can put up, he does really good things for us inside by kicking out for open shots as well. Our idea is to get it inside first, and that opens a lot of things up for our guards. We’ve been happy with how our bigs have developed throughout the season.”

On the other side of the ball with their man-to-man full court defense and some 1-3-1, Ohnoutka said that’s where they excel.

“We’re a very physical team,” he said. “Our opponents have a tough time matching up with us on that end of the ball just because of our physicality. Each and every guy has stepped up and wanted to play defense. They’ve wanted to have that role of playing tough on-ball defense and playing together on that end of the floor.”

St. Cecilia starts seniors Cooper Butler, Hayden Demuth and Carson Kudlacek and juniors Jenson Anderson and Braxton Wiles, while bringing Rossow, Graham Daly and Quinn Rosno off the bench.

In Monday’s district final, the Bluehawks will take on No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2). They played the Cardinals once already this season, and it was their third game of the year, where they lost 40-35 in OT.

“That one was slower paced,” Ohnoutka said. “It wasn’t as many possessions. I thought we played really, really tough defense that night. We stepped up and really tried to limit their strengths on offense. We did a good job of trying to limit (Jack) Poppe. He’s an exceptional player. Really talented as a freshman. They’ve got shooters all around. Our close outs have to be really good against their guys. They’re quick. They play low to the ground. We have to protect the lane but also protect the 3-point line.”

Ohnoutka said the difference between Doniphan-Trumbull then is now that they have figured out their roles.

“Each one of those players, and it’s with every team, the more games you play, your start to figure out roles and what they should do on offense or defense,” he said. “I go back to the Poppe kid. He’s obviously set himself up as an all-state type player. Detamore does a good job of facilitating their offense. You’ve got Jaden Williams inside who’s really tough and tough on the boards. And those younger guys, they play a couple freshman and a sophomore, they’ve done a good job of playing team basketball around those guys.”

The last time St. Cecilia made the state tournament was in 2018, which capped a four year run that included two state titles and a runner-up finish. Ohnoutka said he was on that 2018 team, and that they’re determined to do what it takes to get back.

“It’s been awhile for St. Cecilia,” he said. “I know these boys want to get it back to that tradition of people seeing St. Cecilia back in the state tournament. These guys are poised for that. We’ve got seniors and juniors that are going to work every single minute of that 32-minute game on Monday night. We want to scrap and claw. We want the 50-50 balls. We want every chance to set ourselves up in the fourth quarter of this game.”