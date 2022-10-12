Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Central City to move into Class C winner's bracket final

HASTINGS - Just five years into the Hastings St. Cecilia softball program, the Hawkettes are advancing to their first-ever winner's bracket final.

Class C, No. 3 St. Cecilia won 8-5 over No. 5 Central City in the state softball tournament in Hastings on Wednesday evening at the Bill Smith Softball Complex to reach it.

“It’s a big exhale,” St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “These girls are so tough. One of the approaches we talked about coming into the state tournament is staying mentally tough. Whether you’re up at the plate, on the field, in the circle, behind home plate, you’ve got to stay tough and believe in yourself and your teammates.”

Central City tied it at 5-all in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth, Isabella Kvols scored on an error to give St. Cecilia a 6-5 lead. After an intentional walk, Abigail Musalek hit an RBI single to left field to go up 7-5.

After what had been a back and forth affair all game long, in the top of the seventh, St. Cecilia’s Tatum Krikac scored on an error to go up 8-5.

“We needed to take care of the ball,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “We had four errors, and we gave them some chances to get it. We kept fighting with the bats which is really good, but we gave them some opportunities we shouldn’t have. We’ve got to come back and fight tomorrow.”

Ohnoutka said the Hawkettes have been battling the type of adversity they faced Wednesday evening all year long.

“We played seven one run games during the season,” Ohnoutka said. “This wasn’t a one run game, but it was still tight. I think when Central City scored, we answered back in the next inning and that was the story of the game right there.”

Musalek and Krikac each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead St. Cecilia. Jordyn Head also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a home run. Freshman pitcher Audrey Rossow earned the win in relief and threw one strikeout with only one error in nearly three innings. She also gave up no hits.

For Central City, Payton Burbach led the way, going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Pitcher Jerzie Schindler threw 15 strikeouts and three walks, as well as giving up 11 hits.

In St. Cecilia’s first game, the Hawkettes won 10-4 over No. 4 Milford.

St. Cecilia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Head 3-run home run to center field. The Hawkettes scored four more runs in the bottom of the second on a Krikac RBI double, a Head RBI and two runs scoring on errors.

Milford brought home two runs in the top of the third on an Addisyn Mowinkel 2-RBI double to cut St. Cecilia’s lead to 7-2.

However, St. Cecilia came back and scored three more runs to take a 10-2 lead in the bottom of the third on a Krikac RBI double, a Kvols RBI groundout and a Kyler Weidner RBI single.

Milford added two more runs in the top of the fifth.

“The first three innings were big to get out to that lead,” Ohnoutka said. “Especially game one, there were some nerves. We’ve got a young team but our bats showed up for that first game. That really took the pressure off of our freshman pitcher who did an outstanding job in that first game.”

Junior pitcher Audrey Rossow picked up the win in the circle, throwing seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings. She allowed six hits but 70 of her 103 pitches were strikes.

At the plate, St. Cecilia was led by Weidner, Krikac and Chloe Rossow, who all went 2-for-3. They combined for 3 RBIs.

In Central City’s first game, the Bison won 11-3 via the run-rule over No. 6 Malcolm.

“I just think the girls came out and were excited to be here and just played their game,” Moser said.

The game was tied 2-all entering the bottom of the second when Schindler hit an RBI single to left field. Burbach immediately followed it with an RBI single herself, and Karlee Seitz scored Burbach on an RBI single to go up 5-2 at the end of the inning.

Burbach had a 2-RBI single and Caleigh Botsch had an RBI single in the bottom of the third to go up 8-2. Ava Steinke crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, making it 9-2.

Botsch ended the game in the bottom of the fifth on a 2-run home run to center field.

Schindler finished the game with 11 strikeouts and two walks, allowing eight hits. Sixty of her 91 pitchers were thrown for strikes.

St. Cecilia will play No. 1 Yutan/Mead tomorrow in the 4:30 game with the opportunity to advance to the championship, while Central City will try to make their way through the elimination bracket, starting with the winner of No.9 NEN and No.7 Polk County at 2 p.m.

“We’ve got to take the hard way now, but I have confidence,” Moser said. “We can compete with a team like St. Cecilia.”

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Central City 5

St. Cecilia; 011; 122; 1—8; 11; 2

Central City; 001; 130; 0—5; 7; 4

WP—Rossow. LP—Schindler. 2B—ST.C: Bohlke, Kvols. HR—ST.C: Head. HR—CC: Burbach.

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Milford 4

Milford; 002; 020; 0—4; 6; 3

St. Cecilia; 343; 000—10; 8; 3

WP—Rossow. LP—Schildt. 2B—STC: Krikac 2, Rossow 2. 2B—MIL: Stauffer. HR—Head.

Central City 11, Malcolm 3

Malcolm; 200; 01—3; 8; 4

Central City; 233; 12—11; 11; 1

WP—Schindler. LP—Brown. 2B—CC: Rutherford, Burbach. 2B—MAL: Babb, Farritor. HR—CC: Botsch,Steinke.