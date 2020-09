Hastings St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas wins second UNK Invite title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas came away with top honors during the Class D girls race of the UNK Invite for the second-straight season.

Vargas, who is the defending Class D girls state champion, won the race at 20:08.7. She finished almost three seconds ahead of Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson (20:11.0) Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

In the girls standings, Ravenna had two top 10 medalists to nip McCool Junction (24-25) to claim the girls title. Kacey Dethlefs led the Bluejays by taking fourth (20:44.4), while Shavanna Douglas was sixth (21:24.6).

In the Class A boys race, Grand Island had two runner place in the top five to take fourth with 95 points. Juan Garcia led the Islanders with a second-place finish (16:09.1), while Gage Long was fourth (16:55.1).

In the girls race, Aubrey Pikop led Grand Island in finishing 11th (21:15.1). That helped the Islanders place fifth with 129 points.

In the Class B boys race, Caden Keller led Northwest with a 13th-place finish (17:36.1), helping the Vikings take 13th with 209 points. Hastings’ Jaydon Welsh placed fifth (17:12.2) to help the Tigers finish eighth with 158 points.