Hastings takes Northwest duals

Hastings wrestling coach Nolan Laux challenged the Tigers after their 41-21 loss to Waverly Thursday.

The Class B, No. 3 Tigers (NSWCA duals) responded at the Northwest Duals Tournament Saturday.

Hastings went 5-0 on the day, including a 50-19 win over No. 7 Northwest in the championship dual Saturday at Northwest High School.

In the process, Hastings had seven wrestlers go undefeated. Emmet Kelley (106 pounds), Zane Thomsen (113), Braiden Kort (No. 1 at 120), Tucker Adams (No. 3 at 126), Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 6 at 132), Jaden Meyer (145) and Landon Weidner (No. 1 at 160) went 5-0, while Elijah Johnson (152), Zander Locking (182) and Conner Wademan (195-220) all finished 4-1 and Kelyn Jones (220) went 3-1 on the day.

Laux said he was pleased with how the Tigers responded.

“Thursday left a bad taste in our mouths after our performance,” he said. “The kids came out really focused. The effort was so much better than it was on Thursday.”

Hastings took control early by winning six of the first eight matches, with all of them being won with bonus points.

Meyer, Weidner and Wademan all won by pin, while Locking won in a major decision, and Johnson earned a technical fall and Cameron Brumbaugh had a forfeit victory.

Laux said those bonus points are always huge.

“We preach on that because those are always big in winning duals,” he said.

Ian Arends (138), Nolan Moorman (170), Joseph Stein (No. 3 at 220) and Victor Isele (No. 2 at 285) won the matches for the Vikings in the dual

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he was impressed with what the Tigers did as they have given the Vikings their lone dual losses on the season. But he was also disappointed in Northwest’s performance.

“We’re 13-2 on the season in duals, and those are our only losses,” he said. “They have a great team, but we made a lot of mistakes in that dual and a lot of them were the same mistakes. We have to find a way to fix that. You can’t beat a good team like that when you continue to make the same mistakes over and over again.”

Hastings made the finals by going 3-0 in its pool with wins over Ogallala (66-6), Adams Central (84-0) and York (48-27). The Tigers defeated Pierce (64-12) before its matchup with the Vikings.

Northwest got victories over Elkhorn (72-12), Chadron (66-16) and Pierce (62-17 in its pool then defeated York (54-22) before their matchup with the Tigers.

Stein and Isele went 5-0, while Max Yendra (145) and Theron Johnson (152) each went 2-0. Kaleb Keiper (106), Alex Linden (113), Roland Mendoza (120), Arends (138) finished 4-1, while Zach Cooley (145) went 2-1 and Gavin Ruff (132) finished 1-1.

Sybrandts said besides the final, he was OK with how the tournament went.

“We came ready for the challenge,” Sybrandts said. “Victor and Joseph had big days for us. They bring great leadership. It was a good day overall and finishing second to Hastings is really nothing to hang their head over. But they still weren’t happy. We need to be ready to get back to work on Monday.”

Both Hastings and Northwest host duals on Tuesday. The Tigers take on McCook, while the Northwest battles Columbus Lakeview.

Northwest Duals Tournament

Dual results

Round 1

Pierce defeated Chadron 59-12.

Northwest defeated Elkhorn 72-12.

Hastings defeated Ogallala 66-6.

York defeated Adams Central 72-6.

Round 2

Pierce defeated Elkhorn 60-18.

Northwest defeated Chadron 66-16.

Hastings defeated Adams Central 84-0.

York defeated Ogallala 69-12.

Round 3

Northwest defeated Pierce 62-17.

Elkhorn defeated Chadron 54-30.

Hastings defeated York 48-27.

Ogallala defeated Adams Central 48-24.

Round 4

Northwest defeated York 54-22.

Hastings defeated Pierce 64-12.

Elkhorn defeated Adams Central 60-21.

Ogallala defeated Chadron 48-36.

Championship

Hastings defeated Northwest 50-19.

Third place

York defeated Pierce 45-29.

Fifth place

Elkhorn defeated Ogallala 48-36.

Seventh place

Chadron defeated Adams Central 48-19.