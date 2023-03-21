HASTINGS — Both Grand Island and Hastings had to wait a few extra days to play their first game of the season and on Tuesday night at Duncan Field in Hastings, both the Islanders and Tigers played like they didn’t want to start the season with a loss.

Tied 5-all in the 13th inning, Hastings loaded the bases on three walks by Grand Island pitcher Kevin Ramos, one of which was intentional. Ramos came in at the start of the 13th to replace Evan Gydesen due to a high pitch count.

Hastings senior Elijah Johnson, who bats in the four hole, stepped up and delivered the final blow to Grand Island, singling on a line drive to the left field gap and bringing in the game winning run to capture a 6-5 victory for the Tigers.

“Really proud of our effort,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “We did come up short today. Everything that we didn’t do well is fixable. We did kick it around and didn’t make a whole bunch of errors. We can get better at moving the baseball on two strikes and attacking hitters and not giving up so many free passes and free bases.”

Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning, Grand Island’s run came on an RBI single and Hastings on on RBI double, and went scoreless until Hastings’ game winning run. Each team also used four different pitchers in the game.

From the sixth inning until the 13th, Gydesen was battling Hastings pitchers Ashton Hawes and Joe Hoffman. Gydesen threw seven strikeouts in seven innings, giving up four hits and one run. Sixty-two of his 88 pitches were strikes. The pair of Hastings pitchers combined for six strikeouts and allowed five hits and one run.

“It definitely was a pitching battle late in the game,” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. “I think both teams threw their number one today, and respectfully, neither one had their best day, but it shows just how important a bullpen can be, especially early in the season when everybody is still trying to get their arm strength up for the season. Going out there and throwing 70 to 90 pitches, we’re not ready for that. We haven’t even come close to throwing that in the bullpen.

“You have to have confidence in your bullpen to do their job.”

Wells said it was a great effort by Gydesen considering the feels-like temperature had dropped into the 30s when he was out on the mound.

“The pitcher that came in for them was really tough and Evan matched him inning for inning,” Wells said. “It was a great effort by Evan. As the night got on, the conditions got tougher because the weather got colder. Super proud of our effort. If we play like that, we’re going to win a lot of ball games.”

Both teams also showed some signs early in the game that it was their first game of the season. Grand Island gave up three runs in the first inning on a passed ball, wild pitch and an error, while Hastings gave up four runs in the top of the third on two walks, an RBI single and a sac fly.

Hastings tied the game 4-all in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single.

Hoffman picked up the win on the mound for Hastings (1-0). Landon Hinrichs and Evan Rust each recorded doubles. It was the Tigers’ first win over Grand Island in two years as they dropped both games to the Islanders last year.

“Whether it’s a rivalry or not, coach Wells over there has done a great job with his program,” Marquardt said. “We have a great relationship. There’s no tension there. We go out and have a lot of fun. I think the two teams were coached well today and battled their rear ends off the entire game. I think his staff did a great job, and our staff did a great job. It was a key win to start the week because we still have three more games this week, so it’s nice to get in the win column early in the week.”

Grand Island (0-1) will look to get over this one quickly as they also have a busy week ahead with games on Thursday and Friday. The Islanders play at Lincoln Southeast Thursday and host Omaha Central Friday.

“We can’t hang our heads too much because we have two big games coming up,” Wells said. “We’re disappointed in the loss, but we’re going to get better in the things we need to work on and come Thursday, we’re going to be ready to play against Lincoln Southeast.”

Hastings 6, Grand Island 5

Grand Island 004 001 000 000 0—5 9 2

Hastings 300 101 000 000 1—6 11 5

WP—Hoffman. LP—Ramos. 2B—HAS: Hinrichs, Rust.