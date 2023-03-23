The Columbus Lakeview boys soccer team played with their back line high up the field on Thursday night.

Class B, No. 10 Northwest took advantage, time and time again finding themselves with nothing but the opposing goalie between them and the goal.

Caden Keller led Northwest with four goals, Peyton Atwood added in another three and Cross Gordoa and Christian Mendoza both scored a goal each as Northwest rolled to a 9-0 win over Columbus Lakeview at Viking Stadium.

Northwest scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a commanding lead early. They had 17 shots, 15 shots on goal and five corner kicks.

“We just have to do what we need to do and move that ball side to side,” assistant coach John Kenna said. “When we do that, it creates angles and lanes, and we were able to do that tonight. Unfortunately, some of those we weren’t able to stick in the back of the net, but we did a pretty good job today.”

With the way Lakeview played its defense, Northwest was aggressive the entire match and controlled possession with Atwood and Keller racing down the field. However, along with that came numerous offside calls on Northwest, three or four of which cost them goals.

“Some of that was just on us with how we have to deliver the ball,” Kenna said. “The ball has to be more at an angle or diagonal, and we have to run onto it instead of just going up and down. We worked on those angles. Some of them were pretty close, but that’s just what they have to do.”

Northwest only allowed one true shot on goal and one corner kick. Kenna said the key to their defense, which has yet to allow a goal this season, is their communication.

“We got a couple of new guys back there, but we’re getting adjusted pretty well just communicating and rotating,” Kenna said. “I was proud of them, and they picked it up in the second half communication wise.”

Northwest has 14 seniors on their roster, meaning they have a lot of leaders. The Vikings have made the state boys soccer tournament three of the past four seasons. Kenna said that their goal this season is to grow game by game. Northwest (2-0) takes on their first rated opponent of the season in No. 5 Scottsbluff on Saturday at home.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Kenna said. “It’s just going to be fun because they’re fundamentally sound and well coached. We’ll have to definitely bring it, so tomorrow’s practice will definitely be pretty intense, even though we have a game the next day. We have to clean some stuff up, but every chance you get to go out and compete, it’s fun for those guys.”

Northwest 10,

Col. Lakeview 0

In the girls match, the Northwest girls put on a similar display, winning 10-0 over Columbus Lakeview and ending the match with around 10 minutes left to play.

“I think they played really well,” Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said. “We focused a lot the last couple of practices on possessing the ball and taking our opportunities. We want quality shots, not necessarily quantity shots, and I thought today a lot of our shots were pretty high quality shots.”

Northwest had 22 shots on goal in the match. The Vikings are a young team in general, with one returning starting junior back for her senior season. It’s no different on their back line, but it hasn’t mattered yet as the girls team has also not given up a goal this season.

“We have a young crew back there,” Herrmann said. “We start a freshman and three sophomores, but I still feel like they have a lot of experience. They grew up playing club ball together and trust each other and know where they are at. Our goalie (Felicia Johansson) is a foreign exchange student, but she’s also very experienced in what she does. They’ve done a pretty flawless job so far.”

Three girls, Lexie Lillenthal, Evie Keller and Lupe Sanchez, each scored a hat trick. The other goal was scored by Keller’s sister, Anna.

“I’m glad they were able to get the net open for themselves and score,” Herrman said. “In practice a lot of times, it seems like we’re just shooting and not making as many as we need to, and I’m probably yelling at them a lot for that. I’m glad to see they were able to find the back of the net.”

Facing Scottsbluff on Saturday, Herrman said they expect to go against a good team that’s well coached.

“That was one of our losses last year that we’re looking to avenge, so we’re hoping to take this momentum, get a good practice in tomorrow and be ready to play on Saturday,” she said.

Northwest made the state girls soccer tournament for the first time in school history last season. Herrman said the Vikings want to make the tournament again this season and this time, experience winning on the biggest stage.

“Getting back there is obviously a goal and on top of that, getting a win would be great,” she said. “I’ve talked to the girls a lot about not reading the stats or ranking or how good we’re supposed to be. We have to show up every day in practice and hopefully wind up in Omaha.”