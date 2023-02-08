Back for its 16th year, the Heartland Hoops Classic will take place on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

The four out-of-state teams, Bishop Walsh, Sunrise Christian Academy, Chicago Prep Sports Academy and Real Salt Lake Academy, will play in a doubleheader on Friday

“Over the years, it’s really grown into an anticipated event,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez, who is also the organizer of the event, said. “People have really grown to support the event, whether it be the fans or teams. The media does a great job of it. We’re very fortunate. It has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the basketball season.”

Last year, Ashland-Greenwood, Northwest, Doniphan-Trumbull, Osceola, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Milford, Concordia, Aurora, GICC, Elkhorn North, Omaha Westside and Grand Island Senior High were the in-state team who played in the premiere event.

In the night cap, Link Academy played Wasatch Academy.

“I thought the games last year went well,” Martinez said. “I thought the teams played well. There was high quality play on the court. Teams held up their end of the bargain on that.”

The only changes this year is one less game on Saturday and one more on Friday night.

This year, the in-state teams include Freeman, Central City, GISH, Platteview, Wahoo, North Platte, Gordon-Rushville, GICC, Omaha Westside and Bellevue West.

“There’s going to be lots of good players, both from the national teams and the state teams,” Martinez said. “Bellevue West and Omaha Westside are full of talented rosters. Grand Island is playing against Platteview who has the all-time leading scorer in Class B basketball history in Connor Millikan, so he’ll be fun to watch. Freeman and Central City are both highly rated. They both have rosters of very good players. I think it’s just a really good day of basketball from start to finish.”

It’s an extended process for Martinez to book teams for the event, as he’ll likely be done by next years’ event at the end of March. He said it’s a back and forth between him reaching out to teams and the teams reaching out to him.

As for the games, Martinez said their unique matchups across classes and with the best teams in the state helps add interest to fans, coaches and players.

While the event has grown year after year, Martinez makes a conscience effort to make sure the schools of Nebraska are well represented, which was one of the goals back when it all started.

“It’s really important,” Martinez said. “We started the event with that in mind as far as we wanted to showcase Nebraska’s best teams and Nebraska’s best players. We started that in year one. We had Wes Eickemeier and Jesse Carr in the Bergan versus Ainsworth matchup. It’s always been geared to showcasing Nebraska’s best players and best teams and creating some matchups you just don’t normally see during the regular season.”

And with that, here’s a brief preview of the games on Saturday featuring Nebraska teams.

Freeman vs. Central City

In the 9:40 a.m. game, two teams with expectations to at least make the state tournament face off against each other.

C-2 No. 4 Freeman (20-1) travels west to Grand Island to take on C-1 No. 5 Central City (19-2) who travels down Highway 30.

The Falcons are led by Doane basketball commit, senior Carter Ruse, while the Bison are led by junior Ayden Zikmund, who averages 21.6 points per game.

Central City’s two losses this season are to C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull, so the early morning game against Freeman will provide a good marker for the Falcons to see how they stack up against a common opponent.

Platteview vs. Grand Island

The 11:20 a.m. game features one of the top names all time in Nebraska high school basketball in Dordt University commit Connor Millikan, who owns the Class B all-time scoring record and averages 25.6 ppg.

Millikan and the Class B No. 4 Platteview Trojans (16-4) take on Grand Island (4-15). The hometown Islanders are led by 6-foot-7 senior Kazadi Mukoma, who scores 13.2 ppg.

GISH is averaging 41.9 ppg as a team offensively and giving up 56 ppg. Platteview scores 60.8 ppg and gives up 50.9 ppg.

This will be the first time the Islanders have seen a Class B team this season, and it will also be the first time the Trojans have seen a Class A team.

Wahoo vs. North Platte

C-1 No. 2 Wahoo (18-1) faces off against Class A North Platte (12-6) in the third game of the day at 1 p.m.

Wahoo features junior Marcus Glock, who scores 16.7 ppg. Glock’s family has an athletic background as his sister, Elle, plays volleyball for Louisville, while his dad Jason helped the Warriors to four-straight state titles and was part of their 114-game winning streak during the late 80s and 90s.

North Platte’s offense showcases senior Doane commit River Johnston, who scores 18.4 ppg.

In terms of common opponents, both teams have played Elkhorn North and Beatrice, with Wahoo beating the pair of teams and North Platte splitting the games.

Gordon-Rushville vs. Grand Island CC

In the 2:45 p.m. game, a pair of C-2 teams go at it in C-2 No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (13-3) and Grand Island Central Catholic (7-12).

The Mustangs feature senior forward Jace Nelson who scores 19.1 ppg, while the Crusaders showcase senior guard Ishmael Nadir, who scores 14.1 ppg.

Despite being in the same class, the two teams don’t have any common opponents. This will be the first time Gordon-Rushville has traveled to Central Nebraska this season, providing an opportunity to see how two teams from different parts of the state matchup.

Real Salt Lake Academy vs. Omaha Westside

The 4:30 p.m. game features the first in-state, out-of-state matchup of the day when Class A No. 7 Omaha Westside takes on Real Salt Lake Academy.

Junior Kevin Stubblefield leads the Warriors with 15.5 ppg. Senior Colorado Christian University commit Tate Odvody adds in another 14.8 ppg.

Bishop Walsh vs. Bellevue West

In the 6:15 game, Class A No. 1 Bellevue West (20-0) takes on Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, Maryland). The Thunderbirds have reached the Class A state title game each of the past three seasons, claiming one title and two runner-up finishes.

Senior guard Josiah Dotzler, who is committed to play for Creighton, averages 15.7 ppg to lead the Thunderbirds. Sophomore Jaden Jackosn chips in another 15 ppg.