Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic features early tests

HASTINGS—The 2022 Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic gives fans of high school basketball an opportunity to watch some of the top teams in the state early in the season.

The event is on Saturday at Hastings College Lynn Farrell Arena with the first game starting at 10 a.m., and the last one begins at 8 p.m.

“It was our idea to get it going,” organizer of the event and GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We were in need of some games a few years ago when we started it. We were just trying to fill our schedule and the opportunity came up to play at Hastings College. The venue works great, and Hastings college does a great job of hosting it for us. We put it together with more of trying to keep it a local flavor rather than how we expanded the February event to be statewide and even nationally exposed.”

This is the event’s third year. Martinez said this is the first year they’ll have a seven game slate, compared to four in the first year and six in the second. He doesn’t imagine they’ll ever have more than seven for the day.

The rules of the NSAA will stay the same as it counts as another regular season game, but the shot clock will not be used at all.

Martinez said the process of setting matchups usually begins with a team or coach reaching out to him. The most important part, however, is finding them teams to play that they usually don’t

“The teams that want to play and reach out to me, we try to find them something that is unique to their schedule,” Martinez said. “We wouldn’t want to play a team that has an opponent on their schedule that they’ve already played. We want it to be unique in that respect. …I think they’re maybe a little more intriguing for fans to want to come watch.”

A showcase like this can help team’s prepare to play on bigger stages.

“There’s unique matchups in a unique venue, so that can help prepare for postseason play,” Martinez said. “I think everyone is still trying to fill their way through the early part of the season, so teams are looking to play well and give their kids a good experience. There are some really good matchups with some highly touted or highly rated teams in their respective classes. I think it’s going to be a really good day of basketball.

Here’s a brief breakdown of each game.

Kearney Catholic vs. Sandy Creek

In Saturday’s opener, the Kearney Catholic Stars take on the Sandy Creek Cougars. Both teams likely expected to get off to better starts this season, so this game is highly important for each of them.

The Stars started their season 0-2 and fought their way back to .500 before their game on Friday night. Offensively, they are averaging just over 30 points per game while giving up 35 ppg. They’re led by senior Landon Edeal who scored 11 ppg.

For Sandy Creek, they’re averaging 37 ppg on offense and giving up 47 ppg. Sophomore Ethan Shaw leads the team with 15 ppg.

Minden vs. Doniphan-Trumbull

At 11:40, Minden takes on Doniphan-Trumbull. The Cardinals have gotten off to a hot start this season, while Minden has lost to two teams that are expected to make the state tournament in Class C-1.

Minden is coming off of a 54-50 loss to Central City. The Whippets are putting up 56 ppg offensively and giving up 49 ppg. They’re led by senior Caden Bradley who is averaging 14 ppg and 8 rebounds per game.

The Cardinals are scoring 55 ppg and giving up 30 ppg. They’re led by junior Jaden Williams and freshman Jack Poppe who are each averaging 13 ppg.

Kearney vs. Elkhorn North

Two teams that are in different spots take on each other in the 1:20 p.m. game. After losing their first game of the season, Kearney has been on a roll. The Bearcats will play Elkhorn North who has struggled this season.

Kearney is averaging 61 ppg and giving up 53 ppg. They’re led by senior Jack Dahlgren who is scoring 18 ppg.

Elkhorn North has lost three games by seven points or less. The Wolves are scoring 54 ppg and giving up 61 ppg.

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Shelton

The 3:00 p.m. game features an interesting clash between C-1 GICC and D-2 Shelton.

The Crusaders are averaging 37 ppg and exactly half of that is coming from senior guard Ishmael Nadir. GICC is giving up 42 ppg defensively.

The Bulldogs can score, averaging 72 ppg. Defensively, they’re giving up 49 ppg. Junior Ashton Simmons is scoring 24 ppg, while fellow junior Riley Bombeck is averaging a double-double with 19 ppg and 10 rpg.

Sidney vs. Hastings

The 4:40 p.m. game features two Class B teams, including the hometown Hastings Tigers, who play the Sidney Red Raiders.

Sidney’s only loss of the season was to Scottsbluff who won 65-59. The Red Raiders will have had a full week off before Saturday’s game. Sindey is averaging 67 ppg and giving up 42 ppg.

Hastings also will have had a full week off before the game. The Tigers have yet to beat a team from Nebraska this season as their only win was against Veritas Christian from Lawrence, Kansas. Hastings is 50 ppg offensively and giving up 58 ppg.

Osceola vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

In the 6:20 p.m. game, undefeated Osceola takes on one of the other hometown teams, Hastings St. Cecilia. Both teams have expectations of making the state tournament this season, so the more practice against good competition, the better.

Osceola has yet to be closely challenged this season, as their closest margin of victory was by 17 points. The Bulldogs feature one of the best athletes in the state, Isaiah Zelasney. He’s averaging 23 ppg and three steals a game. Osceola has only scored under 60 points one time this season.

St. Cecilia started off 0-3 this season, but then won two consecutive games. Five of the Bluehawks’ games have been decided by five points or less. They’re averaging 41 ppg on offense and giving up 42 ppg on defense.

Amherst vs. Adams Central

The last game of the evening features the most anticipated matchups of the day. Amherst, who many people across the state believe will play for a C-2 state title in March, takes on Adams Central, who is one of the hottest teams in C-1.

Amherst is averaging 64 points per game on offense and giving up 28 points a game. The Broncos won a game by 50 points earlier this season. They feature the duo of junior Tayje Hadwiger and senior Nolan Eloe, who are averaging 15 and 14 ppg, respectively.

Adams Central will have the edge when it comes to playing tight games, as the Patriots have a 44-41 win over Gothenburg this season. They’re averaging 46 ppg offensively and giving up 33 ppg. Adams Central is led by junior Jayden Teichmeier, who is averaging 15.5 ppg.