Heartland Lutheran had an opportunity to take the opening set of the championship game of its home tournament.

But High Plains took that opportunity away.

Trailing 24-19, the Storm fought off six set points to help them take the first set. That carried momentum onto their side in the second to set in helping defeat the Red Hornets 28-26, 25-18 Saturday at Heartland Lutheran High School.

“We could have had that first set if not for some errors on our part, but they made the plays when they had to,” Red Hornet coach Jackie Caldwell said. “It was just some little things that we need to continue to work on.”

One of the reasons Heartland Lutheran had the lead for most of the first set was High Plains’ serving errors. The Storm had eight in the opening set alone.

“That’s what really hurt us in that opening set,” High Plains coach Jenna Mattox said. “That hurts any team when you miss that many serves.”

However, High Plains didn’t miss during crunch time of the first set, thanks to junior Courtney Carlstrom. After a Red Hornet net violation, Carlstrom served a 4-0 run to tie the match at 24-all.

After the two teams traded points, a Rylee Ackerson kill gave High Plains a 26-25 lead. The Storm missed its eighth serve after that, but that didn’t bother High Plains, which took the set on a Red Hornet error and an Ackerson kill.

Then Carlstrom helped High Plains gain control in the second. She had a kill to tie the match at 16-all, then served a 5-0 run with three ace serves to take the lead to 21-16. The Storm slowly pulled away at that point. Carlstrom had 10 kills and five ace serves for High Plains.

“Even though she’s a junior, she’s a good leader for us,” Mattox said. “She’s got great volleyball awareness. We try to utilize her a lot.”

Peyton Hofmann added six kills for the Storm, while setter Gahvi Lesiak had 13 assists.

Hanna Weaver led the Red Hornets with four kills, while Ella Francl added three. Chloe Keasling dished 10 assists for Heartland Lutheran.

The Red Hornets grabbed wins over Harvard 25-12, 25-18 and McCool Junction 25-21, 22-25, 25-22.

Against Harvard, the Red Hornets had 14 ace serves with Francl leading the way with four. Carly Niemoth had five kills for Heartland Lutheran. Keasling dished out 12 assists and had seven digs.

Against McCool Junction, Abby Van Bibber led the way with nine kills and three ace serves. Francl added seven kills and nine digs. Weaver had 10 digs, while Keasling dished out 21 assists.

Caldwell said she was more than happy to see the Red Hornets finish second at their home tournament, which got over a little after 10:30 p.m.. They have seven wins on the season, which is already two more victories than what they had last season.

“I’m super excited with how our season is going,” she said. “The kids are fired up about that and that’s exciting. We have some tough games coming up and they want the challenge. I’m proud of what they did today and they were tired and it was late but they battled well.”

High Plains 2, HL Lutheran 0

High Plains 28 25

Heartland Lutheran 26 18

HIGH PLAINS (Kills-aces-blocks) – Rylee Hofmann 2-0-2, Peyton Hofman 6-1-0, Gahvi Lesiak 0-1-0, Halli Jo Urkoski 0-0-0, Courtney Carlstrom 10-5-0, Rylee Ackerson 3-2-0, Addie Lindburg 1-0-0.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Aubree Fosket 0-0-0, Ella Francl 3-0-1, Chloe Keasling 1-0-0, Taylor Lemburg 0-0-0, Carly Niemoth 1-1-0, Ema Koch 2-0-0, Hanna Weaver 4-3-0, Abby Van Bibber 2-1-0.

SET ASSISTS – HP: Lesiak 13, Carlstrom 1. HL: Keasling 10.

Heartland Lutheran Tournament

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard 25-12, 25-18

High Plains def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18

McCool Junction def. Harvard 25-14, 31-29

High Plains def. Elba 25-13, 25-17

Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

Elba def. St. Edward, 2-0

Fifth-place

Harvard def. St. Edward 25-21, 25-23

Third-place

Elba def. McCool Junction 14-25, 25-20, 25-22

Championship

High Plains def. Heartland Lutheran 28-26, 25-18