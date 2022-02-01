Heartland Lutheran gets season-high 67 points in victory over Elba

“We figured it out at halftime and in the second half our shots went in, and we got confidence.”

Bills said he was impressed how the sophomore plays the game but it was a total team effort in the win. Heartland Lutheran had three other players score in double figures as Maggie Bexten had 17 points, while Brynn Saddler and Carly Niemoth each added 12.

“Brielle is a good player. She can score outside or get inside,” he said. “But Maggie and Brynn can all contribute. They can all shoot inside or go inside for the shot. And Carly’s little 8- to 10-foot fadeaway, that’s her shot. You have to defend her or she will knock those down.”

Elba scored 16 points in the second quarter but were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter.

Morrow said her girls came out after half and just rushed it.

“We needed to move the ball a lot better,” she said. “We just kind of pulled up and shot when we thought we were open.”

Elba was led by Maycee Radke led Elba with 19 points, while Reagan Adams added 13.

Heartland Lutheran improves to 5-11, Elba falls to 6-11.