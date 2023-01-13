Heartland Lutheran girls growing

The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team is young this season, with only one senior on the roster. With their youth has come some growing pains.

“We had a tough start,” Heartland Lutheran girls coach Brad Bill said. “The first four teams we played were really good teams. We had to see what we were made of right away. We played OK. These teams were just better. They were quicker and stronger. We did our best to stay up with them, but we just couldn’t.”

In those first four games, the Red Hornets (2-8) faced some of the top teams in the area, including D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (10-3), Nebraska Christian (7-4), McCool Junction (10-2) and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0).

Since those first four games, the Heartland Lutheran girls have been playing more competitive basketball, including Thursday night’s 43-33 win over St. Edward.

“We had a pretty good night offensively,” Bills said. “We did a good job getting shots in different places, and we had pretty balanced scoring which was nice. When we had to play defense, we did. We took control of the game in the second quarter and were in control the rest of the way. The last three or four minutes, I was putting kids in, and we got a chance to play. We had a nice game.”

In the Red Hornets other win this season, they defeated Harvard 45-26. Bills said they got off to another hot start offensive and were hitting from beyond the arc.

“I think Ema (Koch) knocked down two or three,” Bills said. “Kelsey (Essex) hit a couple. Brielle (Saddler) hit a couple. We were shooting pretty good from outside that night. We played a lot of man-to-man, and they did a good job of shutting them down.”

Saddler leads Heartland Lutheran with 5.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 2.6 steals per game.

“Brielle Saddler, she brings the ball up for us and gets the ball going,” Bills said. “She’s a good perimeter shooter, and she can get the ball to the basket. We depend on her a lot to run the offense.”

Bills said Koch, Essex, Taylor Lemburg, Carly Niemoth, Emary Rhoades and Chloe Keasling are the other players receiving significant playing time.

Niemoth played on Thursday night for the first time in almost four weeks.

“You could really tell she was back last night,” Bills said. “She’s a really big presence in the middle. She can score. She can defend in the post and block shots. Emary Rhoades had to start and fill in forever, and she’s someone who has really come a long way. I’m looking forward to seeing both of them on the court at the same time.”

Offensively, Bills said outside shooting is the Red Hornets strength, but they have to improve on working through the offense and looking inside.

“It might not show sometimes, but we’ve got kids that are pretty good shooters,” Bills said. “What we need to do is get the ball into the paint more often. Maybe not necessarily score from there but when we get the ball into the paint, we get a lot of good shots off of that where we’re taking the shot or kicking it out. That’s something we’re working on and then also being more patient. Move the ball, make the defense work and try to open things up that way.”

Defensively, Bills said they’re playing well in their half court but have to improve on getting back in transition.

As a team that graduated four seniors last season, most of the players have taken on larger roles this year. Bills said they’ve really understood that they now have to lead the team.

“We talked about it before the seasons with the juniors about how ‘it’s your turn, and you’re the ones who are really going to have to lead the team.’ I don’t know if it sinks in until you actually have to play some games,” Bills said. “They’re figuring it out and understanding that ‘we need to do things. Last year, we might’ve been a role player. This year, we have to look to contribute a lot more’.”

The Heartland Lutheran girls are one of the teams kicking off the Goldenrod Conference tournament on Saturday. The Red Hornets take on Elba (2-9) at 2 p.m., and they’re similar teams on paper.

“They’ve got a good team,” Bills said. “They’re a quick team. One thing we’re going to have to watch out for is if they can, they’ll transition into offense pretty quick. Once they’re in half court, they’ve got a couple kids, Jaime Wysocki and Meleyna Kosmicki, that are good shooters. If we leave them open and let them shoot, they’re going to knock them down.

“Their inside player, Maycee Radke, she’s the one that will get out on the fast break, and she does a good job of catching and finishing. If she gets the ball in the paint, she will make a move to the basket, and she’s good at it.”

Bills said in the tournament, he’d be surprised if the championship game didn’t feature No. 1 seed St. Francis against No. 2 seed Nebraska Christian.

As for Heartland Lutheran, he wants to see the team maintain their “competitive attitude” the rest of the season.

“That we’re going to go out and do the things we need to do to get a victory,” Bills said. “We’re getting better at that. Since Christmas, I really have been pleased with the improvement we’ve made. Our offense is getting better. We’re getting better. We need to work together and use each other to get good shots. We’re moving quicker up and down the floor as far as defending the break and defensively, we’re getting better at stopping people. I’d just like to see those things get better with our mental competitiveness.”