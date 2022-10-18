Heartland Lutheran swept by Fullerton

With the regular season now complete, first-year Fullerton coach Aundrea Morner admits that the Warriors have exceeded her expectations.

Fullerton continued its impressive campaign Tuesday night, posting a 25-14, 26-24, 25-12 road victory at Heartland Lutheran. The win improved the Warriors to 19-4 on the season, and they’ll head into next week’s subdistrict play having won six of their last seven matches.

“Overall, the girls have been working extremely hard this season,” Morner said. “They’ve done a lot of new things that I’ve asked them to. With me being a first-time coach, they’ve been asked to grow and stretch in ways that they haven’t before.

“So to see them come together as a team and excel as a whole versus just as individuals is really special for me to be a part of.”

Setter Teagan Gonsior had a solid all-round performance against the Red Hornets with 22 assists, four kills, two aces and a block. Six-foot-2 middle hitter McKenna Plumbtree was dominant at the net for Fullerton, finishing with 13 kills and four blocks as the Warriors enjoyed a 30-13 advantage in kills.

“Obviously, McKenna’s height adds a lot to her game, but if you took that away, she’d still be a very skilled and aggressive player,” Morner said. “She’s done everything that I’ve asked her to do — and change isn’t always easy — and she’s grown in a lot of ways.

“McKenna sees the court so well and to have a player with such a high volleyball IQ is so special.”

Fullerton cruised in the first and third sets. However, Heartland Lutheran (5-21) made a stand in set two, overcoming an 18-13 deficit with a 9-0 run — highlighted by Carly Neimoth’s three ace serves — to lead 22-18.

After trading service errors, the Red Hornets still led 23-19 before Fullerton reeled off five consecutive points to retake the lead at 24-23. Kiki Nyanok’s kill tied the score at 24-24, but a missed serve and an attack error by Heartland Lutheran gave the set win to the Warriors.

“As soon as we started that second set, I felt confident because we always seem to come back in the second set and show them what we have,” Heartland Lutheran coach Jackie Caldwell said. “It was really tough on us, coming out in the third set when we played so hard and didn’t win the second.

“We knew Fullerton was a really good team, but we have really improved, and we knew if we played up to our capabilities that we could compete.”

The Warriors scored the first 12 points in the third set and led 14-1 before coasting to the win. Chloe Keasling recorded 12 assists for Heartland Lutheran and Nyanok — the Red Hornets’ lone senior — finished with a team-high nine kills on senior night.

“Kiki is full of energy, and she has been a great leader for the team,” Caldwell said. “Her skills have really improved from where she started. She’s going to leave big shoes to fill.”

Caldwell’s youthful squad now turns its attention to the postseason. Subdistrict play begins next week with pairings to be announced.

“A good thing is I think we have developed more confidence as the season has progressed,” Caldwell said. “A lot of the girls didn’t start playing until they were freshmen, so we’re trying to build that confidence and continue to learn the skills.

“We have some girls that are learning to block and some that are getting kills now that they weren’t getting before, so it has been fun to watch them improve.”

As for Fullerton, Morner said the Warriors will go back to the basics and continue focusing on passing and serving, heading into the postseason.

“When you break down the game of volleyball, it’s fun to see the kills and the great blocks, but when you get down to brass tacks, the points really come from serving and passing,” Morner said. “You can’t set up a good kill without a good pass and you can’t score a point without a good serve, so we really focus a lot on passing and serving and breaking down those skills.”

Fullerton 3, Heartland Lutheran 0

Fullerton (19-4) 25 26 25

Heartland Lutheran (5-21) 14 24 12

FULLERTON (kills-aces-blocks)—Teagan Gonsior 4-2-1, McKenzine Supik 3-1-0, Lainie Ziemba 4-3-0, Jaci Maxfield 0-0-0, Taylor Anderson 2-1-0, McKenna Plumbtree 13-2-4, Addi Crouse 0-0-0, McKenzie Coe 1-4-0, Chloe DeMuth 2-0-0, Josie Williams 0-0-0, Isabel Norman 1-0-0. Totals 30-13-5.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (kills-aces-blocks)—Taylor Lemburg 1-0-0, Chloe Keasling 0-0-0, Emary Rhoades 1-1-0, Reagan Norris 0-0-0, Hann Weaver 0-1-0, Carly Neimoth 0-3-1, Kiki Nyanok 9-0-0, Autumn Asche 2-0-2, Aubree Fosket 0-0-0, Ema Koch 0-0-0. Totals 13-5-3.

Set assists—Fullerton 29 (Gonsior 22, Supik 3, Ziemba 1, Plumbtree 1, Crouse 1, Coe 1), Heartland Lutheran 12 (Keasling 12).