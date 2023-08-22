Heartland Lutheran has some lofty goals entering the 2023 season.

One of those goals for the Red Hornets is to improve on last year’s 1-7 record and be in contention to make the state playoffs.

Red Hornet coach Brent Penny said they have been working hard during the summer and during the first few weeks of practice to try and achieve those goals.

“The boys had a good summer and have been getting after it during these two weeks of practice,” Penny said. “The kids are pretty hungry to be good this year. They want to try to get a few more wins this year and try to make the playoffs. If we beat the teams we’re supposed to beat, I think we’ll give ourselves a good chance.

“We won’t be big but I think we are athletic to where we can be physical against the teams that we play.”

The Red Hornets have 11 players out with one senior and one junior.

Zach Rathman is the lone senior, while Javon Hauser is the only junior. Penny said he has liked what he has seen so far from the two players.

“Zach is a great leader who knows how things work in our system,” Penny said. “He’s been really good in bringing these young guys along in terms of what I expect and have to do everyday. Javon is more of a quiet kid for us but he leads by example.”

Chad Rostvet will be the starting quarterback for the Red Hornets this year. Penny said he has liked what he has seen from the sophomore.

“He’s looking really good right now. He went to a lot of skill camps this summer,” Penny said. “He’s a quiet leader as well but I’m expecting some good things out of him this year.

A majority of the Red Hornets’ sophomores got a lot of playing time when they were freshmen so Penny hopes that experience pays off this season.

“They played a ton last year with most of them starting on both sides of the ball,” Penny said. “They got more experience than most freshmen dream of getting. They saw a bit of everything with the tough schedule we had. Hopefully that experience pays off this year.”

A challenge for the Red Hornets this season will be its schedule, which features six teams that made the Six-Man playoffs last year. That includes state champion Parkview Christian.

“It’s part of taking steps in the right direction. We hope to progress in the right direction and hopefully beat the teams we are supposed to beat,” Penny said. “Even though the schedule’s tough, they still have some lofty goals so they just need to roll with the punches.”

Penny said there will be a few keys for the Red Hornets to have a successful season.

“We’re going to have some ups and downs with our schedule but they need to learn to enjoy the successes but also learn from the failures. If they can do that and keep a level head and come to work every day, I think we can surprise teams, maybe not in the record department but maybe be more physical to the other teams.

“But at the same time, we play a tough schedule and it’s an opportunity to get better. If we handle it the right way, it will pay off.”

Heartland Lutheran opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling.