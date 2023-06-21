GOLF

Heartland Lutheran’s Essex received golf scholarship from CNSGA: Heartland Lutheran’s Kelsey Essex received a $1000 golf scholarship from the Central Nebraska Senior Golf Association for her play during her senior season.

Essex will be playing golf at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas in college.

She began her first two years of her high school golf career on the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinal girls’ team.

As a Cardinal, Kelsey placed in the Top-10 of Invitational play 7-times while winning the Gibbon Invite. As a side note: During these two years several of her invitationals were cancelled due to Covid and weather.

Kelsey as a freshman placed 1st in the Loup Platte Conference leading her team to a 1st place finish. Also, as a sophomore, Kelsey won the Loup Platte Conference Tournament.

Transferring to Heartland Lutheran and now playing on the “boys” team her junior year, this Red Hornet placed 2nd in the Red Cloud Invite, 10th in the Sandy Creek Invite and 5th in the Goldenrod Conference.

Competing in her senior year as team captain and number one golfer, Kelsey placed 1st in the Osceola Invite and placed 1st in the Goldenrod Conference.

As a side note: Of the five invitationals scheduled during her senior year, three were cancelled due to bad weather.

Essex will pursue a degree in Exercise Science.