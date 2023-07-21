When Fred Hoiberg was asked to speak during the Nebraska Greats Foundation event in Grand Island, he didn’t hesitate.

The Nebraska men’s basketball coach gladly accepted the invite to speak at the event Thursday at Riverside Golf Club.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, who was a linebacker on the Nebraska national championship team in 1970. The organization is dedicated to helping former college athletes from any university in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.

Hoiberg, who was celebrating his 27th anniversary with wife Carol at the event, said it’s a great cause and was more than happy to speak.

“I’m honored to be here speaking at this event,” he said. “There are a lot of people who have benefitted from the Nebraska Greats Foundation who have gone through hard times and have gone through a medical condition. It’s a great thing for the former student athletes who gave great moments to the fans to be able to give back to them.”

During the event, there was an auction and silent auction of Husker memorabilia, as well as a video of Telsa Davis, a former Peru State cross country runner who was diagnosed with ALS at age 27. The Nebraska Greats Foundation helped provide equipment that her insurance could not cover.

Former Nebraska-Kearney football player Brett Wetton also spoke about how much the Nebraska Greats Foundation has meant to him. There was about $21,000 raised from donations.

Jim Rose, who is an executive of the Nebraska Greats Foundation, said the event has been in Grand Island for five years and he always enjoys coming to the city.

“We love being in Grand Island because they’ve done great things for us,” he said. “There are a lot of great people here who care about former athletes.”

Hoiberg talked about growing up in Lincoln, where he said he has a lot of ties. Both his parents went to Nebraska, his grandpa was a sociology professor at UNL for 30 years, and his other grandpa, Gerald Bush, was the men’s basketball coach.

He and his family moved to Ames, Iowa where he was quite an athlete at Ames High School. He was named the player of the year in Iowa in both football and basketball. He admitted that he was a die-hard Nebraska football fan and was offered a scholarship by Husker coach Tom Osborne.

“I thought that was cool to get an offer from a guy who I considered a hero growing up,” Hoiberg said.

But he decided to play basketball and chose to stay at home in Ames and play for Iowa State, which was where he met Carol.

After a successful career with the Cyclones, he was selected as the 52nd pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 1995 NBA Draft, which was the year of the expansion draft when the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies came into the league.

He played with the Pacers for four years, then the Chicago Bulls for four, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his final two years. He was part of the Wolves’ team that made the Western Conference Finals in 2004. They missed the playoffs the following season. He retired from the NBA after the season after having open heart surgery.

After being part of Minnesota’s front office for five years, Hoiberg was hired to become Iowa State’s basketball coach during the 2010-11 season. He took the Cyclones to four NCAA Tournaments.

After Iowa State, he became the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and coached for three full seasons before he was let go in the 2018-19 season.

Hoiberg just completed his fourth season with Nebraska, where the Huskers finished 16-16 in a season that was full of ups and downs. Nebraska had a memorable February run in getting wins over Penn State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland and getting two wins over Iowa.

“I think last year’s team was one I really enjoyed in all my years of basketball, whether it was playing or coaching,” Hoiberg said. “I had a great group of kids who were all about the right things. We went through so much adversity during the season.”

Hoiberg brought three of next year’s players with him to the event and introduced them to the crowd. That included Sam Hoiberg, his son, along with JaMarques Lawrence and Josiah Allick.

Hoiberg said he’s excited to see what this Husker squad can do in the 2023-24 season. They are going on a trip to Spain for 10 days.

“I think this will be a team the fans can embrace,” Hoiberg said. “It might be a similar make up of last year’s team. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

The Tom Dinsdale Auto Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree will take place on Friday at Riverside Golf Course. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with an autograph session of the celebrities attending the event at 10. A player and celebrity lunch will follow at 11, and there will be a shotgun start for the gold tournament at noon.

Former Nebraska player Brandon Stai, along with Nebraska baseball player Casey Burnham and Creighton basketball player Isaac Traudt, two Grand Island natives, and many more will take part in the event Friday.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Nebraska Greats Foundation.