Trainer Mark Hibdon claimed Cajun Trinity at Delta Downs with his eyes on winning the Pepsi Stakes last week at Fonner Park.

The 3-year-old filly did just that.

Hibdon also claimed I See Clearly Now at Delta with the hopes of winning the 62nd running of the $15,000 Baxter Stakes on Saturday.

“He’s kind of the same story as the filly,” Hibdon said. “We’re always looking for a 3-year-old gelding for the male side of the stake and a filly for the filly side.”

I See Clearly Now, a Louisiana-bred son of Clearly Now and Christian County, has seven lifetime starts to his credit. He broke his maiden in his first out after Hibdon claimed him for $10,000 in October.

He hasn’t won since then, but he does have a string of three straight seconds which includes a second at Fonner Park in an allowance race.

“This horse was running pretty big for us over there at Delta,” Hibdon said. “He ran against some pretty stiff competition. I expect him to run a big race tomorrow. The last race he was a little tardy coming out of the gate. I think he’ll be a little bit closer tomorrow.”

I See Clearly Now, who will be ridden by Robert Morales, is a slight morning-line favorite at 2-1. Bradstreet, who will be ridden by Kevin Roman and is trained by Isai Gonzalez, is the second favorite on the morning line at 5-2. He has just three races under his belt, including a sixth-place finish at Lone Star on June 5.

Gonzalez says he looks like the horse to beat.

“He’s a nice horse,” Gonzalez said. “From the numbers we see, he has the best horse. Hopefully we can surprise a little.”

Gonzalez isn’t sure what he has in Bradstreet just yet

Bradstreet, a Texas-bred son of Bradestar and Brightly, has a first and a third at Sam Houston in his last two starts. He only just arrived at Fonner this week for the six-furlong race for 3-year-olds.

“He looks like he fits in the race,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know much about him. I’ve just had him for a short time.

“We’ve just had him to the track one time for training. I think he’ll be right there.”

It wouldn’t be a big surprise if Bradstreet pulls off a win.

“We know we have a shot to win the race,” Gonzalez said.

There is a field of eight scheduled to go to the post on Saturday.

Withstandthestorm is 4-1 on the morning line. He’s a Minnesota-bred son of Midnight Storm and Sweetshots who will be ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke.

Code One is 8-1, Stolich and Constitution Day 12-1 and Mo Summer 16-1.

Hibdon hopes I See Clearly Now doesn’t get too far behind. That’s what happened in his last out March 10 at Fonner Park.

“He’ll be laying back, but hopefully — you never know with these horses — not too far back,” Hibdon said. “I’d like to see Roberto keep him a little bit closer than he did last time. If he does, I think we’ll be duking it out at the end.

“It’s a tough race. There’s three or four of them in there I like. Hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

Hoofprints

— Bettors who put their money on Shaq’s My Daddy in the first race Friday received a nice payout. The 4-year-old Minnesota-bred gelding ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke went off the board at 21-1 and paid $43.80 to win, $25.80 to place and $4.60 to show. Shaq’s My Daddy had finished a distant sixth in both his first two starts at Fonner Park.

— And G Kate, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Marissa Black, was a $13.00 winner in the second race.

— In the third race, Celtics Wildcats — ridden by David Cardoso and trained by Larry Doinlin — won at 11-1 and paid $23.00 to win.

— Riding in place of the injured Armando Martinez, Medina also won the fourth race on Ambassador Mike for trainer Kelli Martinez.

— Medina and Black also teamed up to win the fifth race with Judge’s Bribe for Medina’s third win of the day.

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Shaq's My Daddy, S. Bethke; $43.80; $25.80; $4.60

6, Bug Zapper, R. Martinez; ; $11.40; $3.80

5, Jackie Moon, K. Roman; ; ; $2.20

Race Time: 0:48

Exacta (3-6), $147.00; Trifecta (3-6-5), $227.30

Second Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, G Kate, J. Medina; $13.00; $7.00; $3.40

2, New Years Love, R. Martinez; ; $8.40; $4.20

5, Segoviana, R. Morales; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: :47.20

Daily Double (3-1), $245.00. Exacta (1-2), $140.40. Superfecta (1-2-5-4), $14.85. Trifecta (1-2-5), $186.90

Third Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Celtics Wildcat, D. Cardoso; $23.00; $6.60; $4.20

6, Ready to Get Loud, J. Medina; ; $3.40; $2.60

2, Rachie Rach, R. Morales; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (1-6), $96.40. Superfecta (1-6-2-5), $12.95. Trifecta (1-6-2), $77.80

Fourth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Ambassador Mike, J. Medina; $4.40; $2.60; $2.10

4, R Voo's Taboo, D. Cardoso; ; $3.40; $2.40

7, Level, N. Haar; ; ;$2.80

Late Scratches: Robust

Race Time: 1:15.20

Exacta (1-4), $12.80. Superfecta (1-4-7-3), $2.33. Trifecta (1-4-7), $10.00

Fifth Race, Purse $11,000, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Judge's Bribe, J. Medina; $4.20; $3.00; $2.40

6, Little Bitothunder, D. Cardoso; ;$3.80; $3.20

1, Sing Charmer Sing, A. Ramos; ; ;$3.00

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (5-6), $18.00. Superfecta (5-6-1-7), $11.14. Trifecta (5-6-1), $26.40

Sixth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

5, Nasty Exaggerator, K. Roman; $5.80; $3.20; $3.00

3, Fake Solution, J. Medina; ;$3.00; $2.80

2, Falcon Heavy, R. Morales; ; ;$3.80

Race Time: 1:48.20

Daily Double (5-5), $16.20. Exacta (5-3), $20.40. Superfecta (5-3-2-8), $19.23. Trifecta (5-3-2), $31.00. Pic 3 (1/5-5-5), $21.90. Pic 4 (1-1/5-5-5), $497.60. (1-1-1/5-5-5), $5,087.75