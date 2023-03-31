Trainer Mark Hibdon claimed Cajun Trinity at Delta Downs with his eyes on winning the Pepsi Stakes last week at Fonner Park.
The 3-year-old filly did just that.
Hibdon also claimed I See Clearly Now at Delta with the hopes of winning the 62nd running of the $15,000 Baxter Stakes on Saturday.
“He’s kind of the same story as the filly,” Hibdon said. “We’re always looking for a 3-year-old gelding for the male side of the stake and a filly for the filly side.”
I See Clearly Now, a Louisiana-bred son of Clearly Now and Christian County, has seven lifetime starts to his credit. He broke his maiden in his first out after Hibdon claimed him for $10,000 in October.
He hasn’t won since then, but he does have a string of three straight seconds which includes a second at Fonner Park in an allowance race.
People are also reading…
“This horse was running pretty big for us over there at Delta,” Hibdon said. “He ran against some pretty stiff competition. I expect him to run a big race tomorrow. The last race he was a little tardy coming out of the gate. I think he’ll be a little bit closer tomorrow.”
I See Clearly Now, who will be ridden by Robert Morales, is a slight morning-line favorite at 2-1. Bradstreet, who will be ridden by Kevin Roman and is trained by Isai Gonzalez, is the second favorite on the morning line at 5-2. He has just three races under his belt, including a sixth-place finish at Lone Star on June 5.
Gonzalez says he looks like the horse to beat.
“He’s a nice horse,” Gonzalez said. “From the numbers we see, he has the best horse. Hopefully we can surprise a little.”
Gonzalez isn’t sure what he has in Bradstreet just yet
Bradstreet, a Texas-bred son of Bradestar and Brightly, has a first and a third at Sam Houston in his last two starts. He only just arrived at Fonner this week for the six-furlong race for 3-year-olds.
“He looks like he fits in the race,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know much about him. I’ve just had him for a short time.
“We’ve just had him to the track one time for training. I think he’ll be right there.”
It wouldn’t be a big surprise if Bradstreet pulls off a win.
“We know we have a shot to win the race,” Gonzalez said.
There is a field of eight scheduled to go to the post on Saturday.
Withstandthestorm is 4-1 on the morning line. He’s a Minnesota-bred son of Midnight Storm and Sweetshots who will be ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke.
Code One is 8-1, Stolich and Constitution Day 12-1 and Mo Summer 16-1.
Hibdon hopes I See Clearly Now doesn’t get too far behind. That’s what happened in his last out March 10 at Fonner Park.
“He’ll be laying back, but hopefully — you never know with these horses — not too far back,” Hibdon said. “I’d like to see Roberto keep him a little bit closer than he did last time. If he does, I think we’ll be duking it out at the end.
“It’s a tough race. There’s three or four of them in there I like. Hopefully we’ll come out on top.”
Hoofprints
— Bettors who put their money on Shaq’s My Daddy in the first race Friday received a nice payout. The 4-year-old Minnesota-bred gelding ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke went off the board at 21-1 and paid $43.80 to win, $25.80 to place and $4.60 to show. Shaq’s My Daddy had finished a distant sixth in both his first two starts at Fonner Park.
— And G Kate, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Marissa Black, was a $13.00 winner in the second race.
— In the third race, Celtics Wildcats — ridden by David Cardoso and trained by Larry Doinlin — won at 11-1 and paid $23.00 to win.
— Riding in place of the injured Armando Martinez, Medina also won the fourth race on Ambassador Mike for trainer Kelli Martinez.
— Medina and Black also teamed up to win the fifth race with Judge’s Bribe for Medina’s third win of the day.
Fonner Park Results
Friday
POST TIME: 3 p.m.
First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
3, Shaq's My Daddy, S. Bethke; $43.80; $25.80; $4.60
6, Bug Zapper, R. Martinez; ; $11.40; $3.80
5, Jackie Moon, K. Roman; ; ; $2.20
Race Time: 0:48
Exacta (3-6), $147.00; Trifecta (3-6-5), $227.30
Second Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, G Kate, J. Medina; $13.00; $7.00; $3.40
2, New Years Love, R. Martinez; ; $8.40; $4.20
5, Segoviana, R. Morales; ; ; $3.40
Race Time: :47.20
Daily Double (3-1), $245.00. Exacta (1-2), $140.40. Superfecta (1-2-5-4), $14.85. Trifecta (1-2-5), $186.90
Third Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Celtics Wildcat, D. Cardoso; $23.00; $6.60; $4.20
6, Ready to Get Loud, J. Medina; ; $3.40; $2.60
2, Rachie Rach, R. Morales; ; ; $2.60
Race Time: 0:47.40
Exacta (1-6), $96.40. Superfecta (1-6-2-5), $12.95. Trifecta (1-6-2), $77.80
Fourth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
1, Ambassador Mike, J. Medina; $4.40; $2.60; $2.10
4, R Voo's Taboo, D. Cardoso; ; $3.40; $2.40
7, Level, N. Haar; ; ;$2.80
Late Scratches: Robust
Race Time: 1:15.20
Exacta (1-4), $12.80. Superfecta (1-4-7-3), $2.33. Trifecta (1-4-7), $10.00
Fifth Race, Purse $11,000, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
5, Judge's Bribe, J. Medina; $4.20; $3.00; $2.40
6, Little Bitothunder, D. Cardoso; ;$3.80; $3.20
1, Sing Charmer Sing, A. Ramos; ; ;$3.00
Race Time: 1:14.40
Exacta (5-6), $18.00. Superfecta (5-6-1-7), $11.14. Trifecta (5-6-1), $26.40
Sixth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile Seventy Yards
5, Nasty Exaggerator, K. Roman; $5.80; $3.20; $3.00
3, Fake Solution, J. Medina; ;$3.00; $2.80
2, Falcon Heavy, R. Morales; ; ;$3.80
Race Time: 1:48.20
Daily Double (5-5), $16.20. Exacta (5-3), $20.40. Superfecta (5-3-2-8), $19.23. Trifecta (5-3-2), $31.00. Pic 3 (1/5-5-5), $21.90. Pic 4 (1-1/5-5-5), $497.60. (1-1-1/5-5-5), $5,087.75